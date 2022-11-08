Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
See inside this exceptional home in the village of Upper Slaughter

Author Picture Icon

Candia McKormack

Published: 2:58 PM November 8, 2022
The Old School House, Upper Slaughter, Gloucestershire

The Old School House, Upper Slaughter, Gloucestershire - Credit: butlersherborn.co.uk

An exceptional Cotswold stone period property in the village of Upper Slaughter

WHAT: The Old School House is an immaculate Grade II-listed Cotswold stone house in an elevated location, with stunning views over the village and River Eye. 

WHERE: Upper Slaughter, Gloucestershire, GL54 2JF.

INSIDE: Accommodation includes entrance hall with flagstone floor, reception room with dining area, sitting room/bedroom, shower room, kitchen and utility room on the ground floor. The first floor features a generous landing with study area, main bedroom, guest bedroom and bathroom. Features include Cotswold stone mullioned windows and exposed beams. 

OUTSIDE: There is a lawned garden with terrace, private parking for two cars, and glorious views over the River Eye. 

HOW MUCH: Guide price of £1.25 million. 

FIND OUT MORE: Call Butler Sherborn on 01451 830731 or email sophie@butlersherborn.co.uk

