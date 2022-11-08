See inside this exceptional home in the village of Upper Slaughter

An exceptional Cotswold stone period property in the village of Upper Slaughter

WHAT: The Old School House is an immaculate Grade II-listed Cotswold stone house in an elevated location, with stunning views over the village and River Eye.

WHERE: Upper Slaughter, Gloucestershire, GL54 2JF.

INSIDE: Accommodation includes entrance hall with flagstone floor, reception room with dining area, sitting room/bedroom, shower room, kitchen and utility room on the ground floor. The first floor features a generous landing with study area, main bedroom, guest bedroom and bathroom. Features include Cotswold stone mullioned windows and exposed beams.

OUTSIDE: There is a lawned garden with terrace, private parking for two cars, and glorious views over the River Eye.

HOW MUCH: Guide price of £1.25 million.

FIND OUT MORE: Call Butler Sherborn on 01451 830731 or email sophie@butlersherborn.co.uk

The Old School House, Upper Slaughter, Gloucestershire - Credit: butlersherborn.co.uk

The Old School House, Upper Slaughter, Gloucestershire - Credit: butlersherborn.co.uk

The Old School House, Upper Slaughter, Gloucestershire - Credit: butlersherborn.co.uk