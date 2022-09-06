St Ibbs Lodge

Hitchin

A gorgeous period property, this thatched former gatehouse is a beautiful mixture of period and contemporary. The ground floor features an airy reception hall and a substantial sitting room, while the first floor has five bedrooms including a bedroom suite with shower room and dressing room. Outside, the landscaped grounds offer a delightful ambiance with picturesque scenery from all aspects. There are mature trees, beds and borders, and an expansive terrace that’s perfect for dining al fresco. There’s also an original pool and a summer house.



Why we love it: The combination of unique original features, matched with the modern and flexible spaces, makes for relaxed and comfortable living.



Guide price: £1.95m

Contact: Strutt and Parker | 01727 738 298

For those looking for a unique property, Jupiter House is ideal - Credit: Statons



Jupiter House

Northaw

A stunning recreation of a Georgian gentleman's villa, this home is filled with quality contemporary finishes. The accommodation flows off the grand reception hall with three further reception rooms and a modern kitchen. The ground floor also has two bedrooms with en-suites and a separate guest powder room. On the first floor, there are three bedrooms with en-suites, and the principal bedroom with a spacious en suite with free-standing bath and access to two sun terraces. The house is approached via a sweeping private driveway with a two-car lift to an underground double garage.



Why we love it: This home exudes contemporary luxury and has plenty of stylish space too – perfect for entertaining family and friends.



Guide price: £4.5m

Contact: Statons | 01707 661144

Cole Green offers generous space accompanied by beautiful refurbishment - Credit: Hamptons



Cole Green

Hertford

This beautiful five-bedroom family home is situated in the sought-after village of Cole Green, and offers generous space accompanied by beautiful refurbishment throughout. Through the central front doors, the ground floor includes a porch and open plan family area and kitchen. Beyond this is a self-contained annexe. The first floor is comprised of four impressive double bedrooms, all with en-suite bathrooms and integrated storage. Externally, the garden wraps around the property and extends to one acre, with a private lawn and terrace.



Why we love it: Its classic style makes it a timeless family home, plus it has plenty of local amenities nearby to make memories at, including the historical Cole Green Way.



Guide price: £1.7m

Contact: Hamptons | 01992 663890

High Carr has a range of fun amenities - Credit: Martin Allsuch & Co



High Carr

Elstree

Both appealing to the eye and spacious, this six-bedroom detached home has been extensively renovated and extended to offer modern decorations. Three reception rooms, a feature character living room with fireplace and sliding glass doors on to beautiful gardens are on the ground floor, while on the first floor, there is a master bedroom suite with en-suite facilities and three further double bedrooms. The second floor offers access to the fifth and sixth bedrooms. There is a cinema room and space for a home gym, which provides direct access to the garden, gymnasium, and wine store.



Why we love it: With characterful features and fun amenities, this modern home is as attractive as it is functional.



Guide price: £3m

Contact: Martin Allsuch & Co | 02089 535009