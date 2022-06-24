Peek inside four dream Essex homes on the market now

Essex Life takes a glimpse into four wow-factor properties on the market now

Bures House - Credit: Beresfords

BURES HOUSE

Idyllic village life in West Bergholt

Set in a pretty village location down a tree-lined driveway, Bures House is a Grade II listed property, which has undergone additions and recent improvements. There are six bedrooms, two bathrooms and substantial living space throughout, including a 23ft reception room featuring an impressive oak-carved fireplace and sun room beyond.

Step into the grounds, and you’ll find picturesque south-west facing gardens brimming with mature and specimen trees. There’s a sun terrace and swimming pool for entertaining, as well as a wisteria-covered pergola, koi pond with ornamental bridge and a pathway leading through to the meadow at the rear.

Why we love it... The rural village of West Bergholt is close to the beautiful Colne Valley and Constable country, while also just three miles from Colchester.

Guide price: £1,600,000

Contact: Beresfords | 01206 764 000





Farm Hill House - Credit: Strutt & Parker

FARM HILL HOUSE

Edwardian splendour in Kelvedon

This fine example of a classic Edwardian property has been sympathetically renovated to retain all the elegance and charm of the era, but with subtle modern twists. At the heart of this five-bedroom home is a bespoke kitchen, incorporating a breakfast and sitting area, the latter of which is set in an orangery with splendid views. The drawing room provides a place of serenity, and the wine cellar and study also occupy the east wing.

The 3.5 acres of grounds are beautifully landscaped and designed to provide year-round colour; they are fully irrigated and illuminated with strategic lighting. There’s also a heated swimming pool and tennis court.

Why we love it... The gardens are designed by Robin Williams Design, who have been awarded a total of 19 medals, including seven gold, at both the RHS Chelsea and RHS Hampton Court shows.

Guide price: £3,350,000

Contact: Strutt & Parker | 01245 254 600





The Old Parsonage - Credit: Fenn Wright

THE OLD PARSONAGE

A handsome country home in Great Horkesley

A beautifully restored five-bedroom home of classical proportions, The Old Parsonage is set in a parkland setting approaching 2.3 acres. Discreetly located behind wooden gates, an impressive driveway leads to a large entrance door and into a spacious lobby and reception hall. A large attraction of this property is the vast kitchen, dining and family room, perfect for entertaining and family life.

Outside, terracing wraps around two sides and there’s a sheltered al fresco seating area. Surrounded by mature trees, there are views across the large pond, tennis court, manicured lawns and to the paddock and hills beyond.

Why we love it... The elegant drawing room boasts high ceilings and a triple aspect, with superb vistas across the grounds.

Guide price: £1,950,000

Contact: Fenn Wright | 01206 763 388





The Old Rectory - Credit: Savills

THE OLD RECTORY

A striking former rectory in Faulkbourne, near Witham

Offering country living in the commuter belt, this grand Victorian six-bedroom home sits proudly in the centre of its 2.5-acre grounds. Believed to date back to 1840, it was built by the High Sheriff of Essex. The substantial red-brick building has been subject to a thorough and sensitive programme of renovation, seamlessly blending period features with modern amenities.

At the rear of the property is a contemporary orangery, which leads on to a Mediterranean-style courtyard. Within the parkland setting, you’ll find walled gardens, manicured lawns, mature trees and an elevated terrace leading to a heated swimming pool

Why we love it... There’s a detached outbuilding, currently used as a cinema room and gym. With permission, this could be turned into an annexe or office.

Guide price: £2,950,000

Contact: Savills | 01245 293 233





