Inside 4 dream Essex homes on the market now

Essex Life takes a glimpse into four wow-factor properties on the market now

Hill House Farm - Credit: Michaels Property Consultants

HILL HOUSE FARM

Ardleigh

Hill House Farm is a magnificent country estate, offering expansive, luxury accommodation in the most scenic of locations. Sitting in 16 acres near to Colchester, this six-bedroom home (plus four annexes) perfectly balances traditional charm with high-spec additions.

Family life and entertaining are at the heart of this property; it boasts a five-a-side pitch, shooting lodge, heated pool house and outdoor kitchen. The focal point is the converted barn, which houses the ultimate entertainment space with a dance floor, state-of-the-art entertainment system and a fully equipped bar, which is connected to its own brewery.

Why we love it...

Secured by face-recognition electric double gates, the sweeping driveway leads into the meticulously landscaped grounds, all overlooking the idyllic Ardleigh Reservoir.

Guide price: £4,250,000

Contact: Michaels Property Consultants | 01206 576 999





The Sett - Credit: Nicholas Percival

THE SETT

Leavenheath

Positioned at the end of a lane in a secluded spot, The Sett occupies an elevated position looking across its two acres of grounds. The property makes the most of its southerly aspect with beautiful light-filled rooms, including a large living room (with an open fireplace), which has direct access to the garden.

With five bedrooms in total, the main bedroom spans the width of the property, with views on both sides. The large kitchen has space for a range cooker and has the added benefit of attached pantry, boot room, utility room and laundry room.

Why we love it...

This family home is nestled in the Essex/Suffolk border, at the edge of the Dedham Vale Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Guide price: £795,000

Contact: Nicholas Percival | 01206 563 222





Lime Tree Cottage - Credit: Savills

LIME TREE COTTAGE

Beazley End

Formerly The Cock Inn pub, this property was renovated in 2013, and it now boasts extensive accommodation with a wealth of period features alongside stylish additions. Two reception rooms are separated by a feature fireplace with exposed brick and inset stove, while the kitchen/breakfast room extends on to the garden.

The garden spans the width of the property, with a paved terrace providing a wonderful extension to the house. The remainder is laid to lawn and is home to a shed, greenhouse and raised vegetable beds. To the front is a large drive and double garage.

Why we love it...

The property famously appeared in the TV series Lovejoy, and was bought by Fifteen Foundation in 2006 – a charity run by celebrity chef Jamie Oliver.

Guide price: £1,075,000

Contact: Savills | 01245 293 233





Fairstead Hall - Credit: Adrydog / Zoe Napier

FAIRSTEAD HALL

Great Warley

This eight-bedroom Elizabethan country house was constructed to the highest standard, with exceptional architecture and classical interiors. Inside there are French polished finishes, original plasterwork and 12 fireplaces, all lit by abundant natural daylight. There are five principal reception rooms, including a panelled dining room and library, as well as a Clive Christian-designed kitchen.

You arrive at the house along a sweeping driveway. The mature grounds feature a swimming pool, a parterre garden, a sunken garden with summerhouse and a water garden. There’s also a tennis court and stabling, which has been part-converted into a garage.

Why we love it...

The property was designed by the architect John Loughborough Pearson, who designed Truro Cathedral and the west wing of Westminster Abbey.

Guide price: £3,800,000

Contact: Zoe Napier | 01621 840 333





You may also like...

Estate agent tips for people moving to the Essex countryside: https://www.greatbritishlife.co.uk/homes-and-gardens/property/tips-for-moving-to-essex-countryside-9096406