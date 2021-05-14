Published: 5:12 PM May 14, 2021

Godfreys Farmhouse in Great Totham, Maldon, is a Grade II listed property believed to date back to the 14th century, and it's now on the market

The glorious property still retains original features, including thick crown braces in the medieval cross wing to the righthand rear of the house.

Some additions were made in the 17th century and the attractive Georgian façade was built in c1810.

The accommodation is spacious with many of the principal rooms orientated to maximise the benefit of the views to surrounding countryside.

Godfreys Farmhouse has a classic interior - Credit: Image courtesy of Savills

High ceilings and sash windows add a sense of light and space, and downstairs you'll find a sitting room, snug and reception, with each room offering a working fireplace.

An inner hall leads to the kitchen/breakfast room - a wonderful light-filled space with views over the garden, a kitchen island, white units and a generous amount of floor space leading to the adjacent dining room.

The kitchen/diner offers views over the garden - Credit: Image courtesy of Savills

An elegant colour scheme makes the dining room ideal for dinner parties - Credit: Image courtesy of Savills

To the first floor a spacious landing provides access to four bedrooms, a library and family bathroom.

The principal bedroom, complete with dressing room and en suite bath and shower room, is located to the rear of the house with views over the garden.

The master bedroom - Credit: Image courtesy of Savills

Bedroom four is located above the sitting room and enjoys a split level with a vaulted ceiling and evidence of 'witch markings', which have been burned into the lintel illustrating the history of this interesting home.

Outside, the property is approached via a gated horseshoe-style drive leading to an attractive detached barn providing extensive garaging and stables with storage.

To the rear of the barn is a discreetly positioned office and cloakroom facilities offering an ideal space for home working.

The garden provides a great extension to the house with side and rear seating areas.

Godfreys Farmhouse is now on sale for a guide price of £1.3m. For further information contact Savills Chelmsford on 01245 293233





