Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Subscribe
Great British Life > Homes and Gardens > Property

Property of the month: Godfreys Farmhouse, Great Totham

Author Picture Icon

Victoria Purcell

Published: 5:12 PM May 14, 2021   
Godfreys Farmhouse in Great Totham

Godfreys Farmhouse in Great Totham - Credit: Image courtesy of Savills

Godfreys Farmhouse in Great Totham, Maldon, is a Grade II listed property believed to date back to the 14th century, and it's now on the market

The glorious property still retains original features, including thick crown braces in the medieval cross wing to the righthand rear of the house.

Some additions were made in the 17th century and the attractive Georgian façade was built in c1810.

The accommodation is spacious with many of the principal rooms orientated to maximise the benefit of the views to surrounding countryside.

Godfreys Farmhouse has a classic interior

Godfreys Farmhouse has a classic interior - Credit: Image courtesy of Savills

High ceilings and sash windows add a sense of light and space, and downstairs you'll find a sitting room, snug and reception, with each room offering a working fireplace.

An inner hall leads to the kitchen/breakfast room - a wonderful light-filled space with views over the garden, a kitchen island, white units and a generous amount of floor space leading to the adjacent dining room.

The kitchen/diner offers views over the garden

The kitchen/diner offers views over the garden - Credit: Image courtesy of Savills

Dining room

An elegant colour scheme makes the dining room ideal for dinner parties - Credit: Image courtesy of Savills

To the first floor a spacious landing provides access to four bedrooms, a library and family bathroom.

Most Read

  1. 1 A fond farewell to Torbay from the captain of cruise ship Eurodam
  2. 2 20 of the best places to eat out in St Ives
  3. 3 10 great hill walks in Cheshire
  1. 4 20 of the best restaurants in Hertfordshire
  2. 5 35 great Surrey pubs with beer gardens and terraces
  3. 6 Rare gold medal of Nelson's Norfolk protégé expected to sell for up to £80,000
  4. 7 Win £500 of English wine from Lyme Bay Winery
  5. 8 12 outdoor dining experiences in Surrey
  6. 9 17 of the best spots for al fresco dining in Essex
  7. 10 10 of the prettiest Villages in Dorset to visit

The principal bedroom, complete with dressing room and en suite bath and shower room, is located to the rear of the house with views over the garden. 

The master bedroom

The master bedroom - Credit: Image courtesy of Savills

Bedroom four is located above the sitting room and enjoys a split level with a vaulted ceiling and evidence of 'witch markings', which have been burned into the lintel illustrating the history of this interesting home. 

Outside, the property is approached via a gated horseshoe-style drive leading to an attractive detached barn providing extensive garaging and stables with storage.

To the rear of the barn is a discreetly positioned office and cloakroom facilities offering an ideal space for home working.

The garden provides a great extension to the house with side and rear seating areas.  

Godfreys Farmhouse is now on sale for a guide price of £1.3m. For further information contact Savills Chelmsford on 01245 293233


__________________

READ MORE

Follow Essex Life on FacebookTwitter and Instagram

SUBSCRIBE to Essex Life magazine for history, food and drink, walks, the latest events and more

__________________


Essex Life
Essex
Maldon News

Don't Miss

Brian Wood

Hampshire Life

Who is the real Hampshire soldier behind BBC Two's new drama Danny Boy?

Elizabeth Kirby

Author Picture Icon
Devon bluebells (c) @_Danny_@, Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

Devon Life

7 magical bluebell walks in Devon

Camilla Ellacott

Logo Icon
The Dilly on Piccadilly

Cheshire Life

Win a short break in London at The Dilly on Piccadilly

Cheshire Life

Logo Icon
The Swan Hotel, Bibury

Cotswold Life

13 beautiful riverside pubs to visit in the Cotswolds

Ellie Fells

person
Comments powered by Disqus