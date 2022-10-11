Four incredible Essex homes with easy commuting to London

These incredible £1m+ homes offer great links to the capital





HOLMEHURST

Loughton

Holmehurst is one of the last country estates in Metropolitan Essex, offering 10 acres of secluded grounds just 14 miles from Central London. A seven-bedroom period residence that has been meticulously restored to its original splendour, it boasts commanding views across Epping Forest.

Inside, there are stunning original features: ornate cornicing, marble fireplaces and sash windows. There’s a spectacular indoor pool complex with a gym, sauna and jacuzzi. Outside, you’ll find manicured gardens, a woodland, fishing lake, tennis court, barns and a Victorian coach house. There’s also consent for a 5,000 sq ft detached house.

Why we love it...

In 1940, Sudetenlanders who fled the Nazis met here to establish the Loughton Declaration – proposing that Czechoslovakia should be re-established as a federal state. It was later a safe house for Nazi enemies and young holocaust survivors.

Guide price: £13,500,000

Contact: Savills | 020 7075 2806





Buckingham Road, Epping - Credit: Hammond & Smith

BUCKINGHAM ROAD

Epping

Spacious and modern, this six-bedroom family home is located within Epping’s sought-after Arboretum development. Filled with stylish touches, every element of this property has been thoughtfully designed with a cohesive flow of sleek and spacious rooms.

The living room boasts a bespoke fitted bookcase, feature fireplace and vaulted skylight, while the open-plan kitchen has beautiful fitted units, integrated appliances and separate utility room. Three of the bedrooms have en suites, and the master bedroom also features walk-in wardrobes and balcony access.

Outside, the garden is a private oasis with low-maintenance landscaping and patio areas that are perfect for al fresco parties.

Why we love it...

This peaceful location offers fantastic country walks, including Lower Swaines and Epping Forest, yet it’s just 20 minutes from London on the Central Line.

Guide price: £1,200,000

Contact: Hammond & Smith | 01992 919 007





The Boulevard, Repton Park - Credit: Hunt Property Services

THE BOULEVARD

Repton Park

Repton Park is a prestigious gated community in Woodford Green. This Harrow-style four-bedroom townhouse is set along the Boulevard and backs on to open grounds. The ground floor comprises an open-plan kitchen with bi-fold doors spilling out into the gardens. There’s also a TV room, formal dining room and converted garage, which is perfect for a study or gym.

Upstairs is the main lounge, offering a fireplace, balcony and small terrace with lovely views. There’s a stunning marble family bathroom with walk-in wet room, and the top floor has been converted into the master suite, with bespoke dressing room and oversized en suite.

Why we love it...

The contemporary south-west-facing gardens are perfect for soaking in spectacular sunsets.

Guide price: £1,350,000

Contact: Hunt Property Services | 020 8502 7667





London Road, Abridge - Credit: Portico

LONDON ROAD

Abridge

This landmark six-bedroom property is nestled in 17 acres of grounds with a tennis court and a number of outbuildings, including a pool house with indoor swimming pool and sauna. The original part of the house dates back to Victorian times and has been sympathetically maintained to retain its character.

The ground floor has three reception areas and an exceptionally large kitchen/diner. The property also features a bar and a patio area, which are perfect for enjoying sunny evenings. Upstairs, four of the six bedrooms have en suites, while the master bedroom benefits from a walk-in dressing room (which could double as an office) and a terrace with external staircase.

Why we love it...

The outbuildings offer plenty of potential, with a garage block, large barn, workshop and staff accommodation.

Guide price: £6,500,000

Contact: Portico | 020 4579 3011



