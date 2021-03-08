Property of the Month: Dane Court, Danbury

Published: 5:54 PM March 8, 2021

This substantial house in Danbury offers privacy and scenery with a secure gated entrance and far-reaching views towards the Crouch Valley and beyond

Dane Court, constructed about 15 years ago, offers plenty of privacy, tucked away off a woodland track and accessed via an electric-gated entrance.

The front elevation is a symmetrical Palladian-style mansion, while at the rear, the size and grandeur of the property is revealed over three floors.

The impressive exterior of Dane Court - Credit: courtesy of Savills

A fine reception hall includes an impressive staircase. The east wing of the house contains two substantial rooms separated by pocketwall doors with a sitting room to the front, offering dual-aspect views over the side gardens and front entrance drive.

At the rear is the principal living room, featuring a parquet floor, hole-in-the-wall fireplace and elevated views over the grounds.

The principal living and dining space - Credit: courtesy of Savills

The contemporary kitchen - Credit: courtesy of Savills

At the centre of the house, with access on to a substantial terrace, lies the dining/sitting room. Immediately adjoining is the kitchen/family room, complete with a unique range of Alno units with a shimmering ceramic matt finish.

Recent additions include a substantial indoor swimming pool complex with steam room, Jacuzzi, changing rooms and direct access from the house.

Guide Price: £4.25m

Contact: Savills Chelmsford on 01245 293 233

The home swimming pool is a big bonus - Credit: courtesy of Savills

