Property of the month: Garden House, Nazeing Park

Garden House was once the home of the headmaster of a school that once occupied the estate - Credit: Savills Loughton

Garden House, nestled in a historic country estate, is a fine example of a period home that has successfully undergone extensive refurbishment

A former headmaster’s house, this Grade II listed mid-17th century property enjoys a secluded position in the private grounds of Nazeing Park, near Waltham Abbey.

Approached via a gravel driveway, the five bedroom property is now on sale with Savills Loughton with a guide price of £1,550,000.

'This is one of those homes that grabs your attention the moment you set eyes on it,' says agent James Lamb.

'Having lived in the area for some time, the current owners seized the opportunity to acquire this house a little over 14 years ago knowing that it held huge potential.

'Over that time they have meticulously updated and improved the property, with the pièce de résistance a recently added pavilion that’s home to a magnificent kitchen, breakfast and family room.

The current owners have created magnificent kitchen that's flooded with natural light - Credit: Savills Loughton

'The juxtaposition of the original period house and the new contemporary extension is jaw dropping.

'The generous open-plan design creates an epicentre for modern living – a sociable space and a pleasurable cooking environment that’s flooded with natural light.'

A generous open plan design creates an epicentre for modern living - Credit: Savills Loughton

Nazeing Park itself is the former home of successful London merchant William Palmer.

Originally built between 1780 and 1820, the estate became Nazeing Park Special School for children with learning difficulties after the Second World War.

It was during this time that Garden House was used by its headmaster.

Retaining many period features, the property includes original timber beams and doors - Credit: Savills Loughton

The property retains several period features including original timber beams and doors, complemented by contemporary additions including log burners, roof lanterns and floor-to-ceiling windows.

Extra space above the garage could be used for a studio, gym, home office or additional bedroom. The property also boasts two gardens – one accessed via the family room and the other via the kitchen.

As well as many mature shrubs, plants and trees, the grounds even have a naturally occurring pond - Credit: Savills Loughton

'This enchanting space is partly enclosed and features many mature shrubs, plants and trees,' James adds.

'It even has its own naturally occurring pond and – for those little adventurers – a magnificent tree house.

'It’s a wonderful setting with far reaching views – all within just a few miles of Broxbourne train station and its links into London and Cambridge.

'There is also a wealth of schooling options, with plenty of country parks, sailing clubs and other amenities close by.'

For further information, visit Savills Loughton The Triangle, 1A Smarts Lane, Loughton IG10 4BU, call 020 8498 6605, email james.lamb@savills.com or see savills.com

