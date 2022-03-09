Why you should move to Fenny Bentley

Fabulous walking spots such as Dovedale is within easy reach from Fenney Bentley - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

We run the rule on a small Derbyshire Dales village that ticks all the right boxes

Fenny Bentley is a place you may well have passed through many times en-route to somewhere else, but to do so could be a mistake as it is undeniably a lovely village to stop off and spend some time.

Of course, it’s close proximity to various desirable Derbyshire location is a plus point, especially if you’re considering moving to the village.

It lies just two miles north of Ashbourne and has stunning landscape and scenery on its doorstep, including Bentley Brook, Thorpe, Tissington and the many delights of Dovedale.

Rural Fenney Bentley - Credit: Alamy Stock Photo

A small and peaceful hamlet, the population of the village in the 2011 census was just 183.

The Beresford family are synonymous with Fenny Bentley, a family who were wealthy landowners in the area for generations.

Sir Thomas Beresford, who died in 1473, is buried in the quirky St Edmund’s Church in the village and the church itself has its own sun dial on the tower, which in turn has three bells dated 1614, 1617 and 1850.

Cherry Orchard Farm (not open to the public), opposite the church, was once known as Bentley Hall, a Jacobean or Elizabethan building which was once the seat of the aforementioned Beresford family.

Given its rural setting, it’s perhaps unsurprising that the village’s past is rooted in agriculture, with census’ suggesting that the majority of the village’s inhabitants in times past worked locally in agricultural-based professions.

With various nearby holiday cottages, delightful pubs and eateries, friendly locals and, of course, some of the best views Derbyshire has to offer a stone’s throw away, Fenny Bentley is a delightful place to visit or, indeed, to live.

Explore:

The 16th century alabaster tomb of Thomas Beresford and his wife Agnes Hassall - Credit: Alamy Stock Photo

The Coach and Horses at Fenney Bentley is a traditional food-serving pub with an excellent reputation – currently 4.5/5 on Trip Advisor based on 106 reviews.

A minute or so down the A515 you will find the Bentley Brook Inn, which offers accommodation as well as food and drink.

For those looking to delve into a bit of local history and culture, a trip to St Edmund’s Church is a must. There you will find a unique and striking monument dedicated to Thomas and Agnes Beresford who, alongside their 21 children, are shown covered totally in a shroud.

You will also find many plaques on the wall with various members of the Beresford family from centuries past as well as an extremely old font and an impressive organ.

As established, there are plenty of things to do on Fenny Bentley’s doorstep – especially if you’re a keen walker.

Properties:

The average house price in Fenney Bentley is just over £700,000 - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Given that Fenny Bentley ticks a lot of boxes for anyone looking to put down roots there, it’s unsurprising that house prices are above the county average.

The average price for property in Fenny Bentley stood at £705,489 in January 2022. This is a rise of 1.87%, a rise of 2.82% on 12 months ago. Flats in Fenny Bentley sold for an average of £185,023 and terraced houses for £334,271 according to national real estate company Zoopla (www.zoopla.co.uk/house-prices/fenny-bentley).

For professionals, Fenny Bentley is within easy reach from a commuting perspective to both Derby and Sheffield, although public transport is at a premium.

FitzHerbert CofE (Aided) Primary School in Fenny Bentley is rated ‘Good’ by Ofsted and there are schools located at nearby Ashbourne, including Ashbourne Primary School and Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School which are also rated ‘Good’ by Ofsted.