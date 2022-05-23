See inside this Victorian property near Hale on the market for £1.8 million
Published: 6:00 PM May 23, 2022
- Credit: Alex Reay Photography
This magnificent, substantial Victorian house in a highly sought-after location perfectly situated for Hale and Altrincham, priced at £1,875,000
This grand and impressive six-bedroom semi-detached home on Delamer Road perfectly balances its classical features with modern living. There's plenty of space to enjoy, with four beautiful bathrooms, four spacious reception rooms, a well-appointed kitchen with a black Aga, plus utility, games room and gym.
Outside it has a gated entrance with front and rear gardens and off-street parking for three cars. It is conveniently situated within easy walking distance of both Hale and Altrincham centres.
Jackson-Stops Hale, 0161 928 8881, jackson-stops.co.uk