See inside this Victorian property near Hale on the market for £1.8 million

Author Picture Icon

Vijay Arogyasami

Published: 6:00 PM May 23, 2022
Jackson-Stops Hale Fern Bank

The grand exterior of Fern Bank - Credit: Alex Reay Photography

This magnificent, substantial Victorian house in a highly sought-after location perfectly situated for Hale and Altrincham, priced at £1,875,000

This grand and impressive six-bedroom semi-detached home on Delamer Road perfectly balances its classical features with modern living. There's plenty of space to enjoy, with four beautiful bathrooms, four spacious reception rooms, a well-appointed kitchen with a black Aga, plus utility, games room and gym. 

Outside it has a gated entrance with front and rear gardens and off-street parking for three cars. It is conveniently situated within easy walking distance of both Hale and Altrincham centres. 

Jackson-Stops Hale, 0161 928 8881, jackson-stops.co.uk 

Jackson-Stops Hale

The master bedroom's ensuite at Fern Bank - Credit: Jackson-Stops

Jackson-Stops Hale Fern Bank Bedroom One

Fern Bank in Hale, bedroom one with its beautiful windows - Credit: Jackson-Stops

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

Fern Bank's impressive gardens - Credit: Alex Reay Photography

Jackson-Stops Hale Fern Bank Gym

Fern Bank's gym - Credit: Jackson-Stops

Jackson-Stops Hale Fern Bank

Fern Bank's games room - Credit: Jackson-Stops

Alex Reay Photography

The gardens at Fern Bank - Credit: Alex Reay Photography

Jackson-Stops

Fern Bank's swish sitting room - Credit: Jackson-Stops

Jackson-Stops

The kitchen at Fern Bank, complete with Aga - Credit: Jackson-Stops

Jackson-Stops

The kitchen at Fern Bank - Credit: Jackson-Stops


