Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
Great British Life > Homes and Gardens > Property

See inside this Grade II listed farm in Croston on the market

Author Picture Icon

Vijay Arogyasami

Published: 6:00 PM February 8, 2022
Finches Farm at Croston

Finches Farm at Croston - Credit: Maria B Evans

This beautiful historic farm at Croston has been given a modern makeover and is a perfect rural hideaway.

This Grade II listed detached residence, dated 1709 on the east gable, is the epitome of charm, from the handmade brick and stone quoins to the elegantly presented rooms.

There are five reception rooms, a stunning dining kitchen, a master suite with dressing room, bedroom, boudoir and bathroom, and three further double bedrooms with luxurious facilities.

Set in 30 acres of formal gardens and adjacent farmland, the totally secluded property also incorporates a detached two-storey converted barn, a four-car garage with gymnasium above, and a floodlit tennis court. There is an option, if preferred, to purchase the house and gardens only.

Price: On application 

Contact: Maria B Evans Estate Agents, 01772 737888, mariabevans.co.uk 

The master bedroom

The master bedroom - Credit: Maria B Evans

The kitchen has a more contemporary feel

The kitchen has a more contemporary feel - Credit: Maria B Evans

The bathroom with an impressive free-standing bath

The bathroom with an impressive free-standing bath - Credit: Maria B Evans

The traditional dining room

The traditional dining room - Credit: Maria B Evans

The cinema room

The cinema room - Credit: Maria B Evans

The property is surrounded by 30 acres of formal garden and farmland

The property is surrounded by 30 acres of formal garden and farmland - Credit: Maria B Evans

Lancashire Life

Don't Miss

Enjoy some retail therapy at Clarks Village

Somerset Life | Win

WIN £250 worth of shopping vouchers

Charlotte Skidmore

person
Fountains Abbey with snowdrops in winter - Jonathan Pow

Yorkshire Life

6 places to view snowdrops in Yorkshire

Vijay Arogyasami

Author Picture Icon
Highclere Castle

Hampshire Life

5 films and TV shows filmed in Hampshire to watch in 2022

Elizabeth Kirby

Author Picture Icon
Susan Calman's Grand Day Out on the English Riviera

Devon Life

Devon stars in new Channel 5 TV show

Andy Cooper

Author Picture Icon