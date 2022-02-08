See inside this Grade II listed farm in Croston on the market

This beautiful historic farm at Croston has been given a modern makeover and is a perfect rural hideaway.

This Grade II listed detached residence, dated 1709 on the east gable, is the epitome of charm, from the handmade brick and stone quoins to the elegantly presented rooms.

There are five reception rooms, a stunning dining kitchen, a master suite with dressing room, bedroom, boudoir and bathroom, and three further double bedrooms with luxurious facilities.

Set in 30 acres of formal gardens and adjacent farmland, the totally secluded property also incorporates a detached two-storey converted barn, a four-car garage with gymnasium above, and a floodlit tennis court. There is an option, if preferred, to purchase the house and gardens only.

Price: On application

Contact: Maria B Evans Estate Agents, 01772 737888, mariabevans.co.uk

The master bedroom - Credit: Maria B Evans

The kitchen has a more contemporary feel - Credit: Maria B Evans

The bathroom with an impressive free-standing bath - Credit: Maria B Evans

The traditional dining room - Credit: Maria B Evans

The cinema room - Credit: Maria B Evans