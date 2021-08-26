First-time buyer? Southend-on-Sea's newest apartments are the ideal chance to get on the property ladder

Promotion

Published: 12:44 PM August 26, 2021

With its vibrant town centre and seven miles of award-winning beaches, it's easy to understand why Southend-on-Sea is a popular place to live - Credit: Weston Homes

For many first-time buyers, owning a contemporary home in a desirable location with excellent transport links on your doorstep may seem like a tall order.

But at Victoria Central, Weston Homes’ new development in Southend-on-Sea, stylish apartments are being snapped up by homebuyers looking to get onto the property ladder and enjoy the benefits of coastal living with easy access to London.

Victoria Central's magnificent, two-storey entrance lobby welcomes residents and their guests - Credit: Tom Bird

We speak to Weston Homes’ sales director, Ashley Gale, about why now is the perfect time to buy your first home and the benefits of living at Victoria Central.

Why now is a good time to buy

There’s no denying that the property mini-boom during the last year has made things difficult for first-time buyers, with soaring house prices and unprecedented levels of competition. On the plus side, Ashley notes that there are plenty of affordable home ownership initiatives to take advantage of, as well as competitive mortgage rates.

“There are some very good rates at the moment, including 90 and 95 per cent loan to value mortgages,” he says. “This means first-time buyers only have to put down a five or 10 per cent deposit, which makes new build apartments like those at Victoria Central far more affordable.”

Help to Buy schemes

Apartments at Victoria Central feature bespoke designer kitchens - Credit: Tom Bird

Launched in April this year and set to run until March 2023, the Help to Buy: Equity Loan scheme is for first-time buyers interested in a new build home. As with the previous Help to Buy initiative, the government will lend homebuyers up to 20 per cent of the cost of a newly built property outside of London.

As well as financial aid from the government, many developers are offering their own initiatives to help make owning a home more affordable. Weston Homes’ First-time SecureBuy scheme gives buyers the chance to secure the plot of their choice, at today’s price, for a £500 reservation fee and just a five per cent deposit.

“The scheme removes a lot of the worry and commitment that puts people off buying property, especially in uncertain times like now,” says Ashley. “If the value of the property increases, you only pay the price given when you secured the property, and if your circumstances change and you can no longer afford a mortgage, you can simply walk away from the sale and all deposits are returned*.”

The benefits of living at Victoria Central in South-end-on-Sea

Bathrooms offer Smart Tech taps, showers and baths for precision flow and temperature control - Credit: Tom Bird

With its vibrant town centre, seven miles of award-winning beaches and great transport links to the capital and wider Essex area, Southend-on-Sea is becoming an increasingly popular place to live for city workers looking to relocate.

“Southend is a desirable place to live, and it’s easy to see why,” says Ashley. “The famous seafront attractions and town centre are just a 20-minute walk from Victoria Central, with great shopping, a vibrant nightlife and a thriving food and drink scene. For commuters, Victoria Station is just a five-minute walk from the apartments with direct services to London taking less than an hour,” he adds.

As well as having excellent transport links and town amenities on your doorstep, Victoria Central offers buyers the chance to own a stylish apartment tailored to their needs. “The new homes have contemporary open-plan living areas, bespoke designer kitchens and luxury bathrooms, all finished to the highest standards,” says Ashley.

Rooftop gardens at Victoria Central will offer the chance for residents to enjoy outdoor space and socialise with neighbours - Credit: Weston Homes

Many of the apartments have private balconies or terraces, some with sea views, and there’s also communal rooftop gardens for all residents to enjoy and meet their new neighbours.

Apartments at Victoria Central start from £186,250, with over 70 per cent already sold.





*The return of deposits if circumstances change when using Weston Homes' First-time SecureBuy scheme is subject to terms and conditions.