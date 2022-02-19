See inside this £4.75 million home near Royal Leamington Spa

A magnificent family home in an idyllic country village.

WHAT: Foresters is an exceptionally private residence tucked down a quiet lane. This property has everything needed for home entertaining, family life, fitness enthusiasts and lovers of automobiles, with every element presented to the highest possible standard.

WHERE: Situated in Lighthorne, a quintessentially English village approximately 8 miles from Royal Leamington Spa.

INSIDE: A beautiful family home which has been extensively improved to an exceptional standard throughout. This is a house of two halves, with formal entertaining spaces and a separate wing that has been planned for family time. Upstairs, the principal suite, with twin dressing rooms, sits alongside two children’s bedrooms with three further guest rooms at the end of the galleried landing. All rooms enjoy views across the gardens and surrounding countryside.



OUTSIDE: The property is set within 4.31 acres of landscaped gardens, featuring both mature greenery and leisure facilities, including an Astroturf tennis court and heated pool.

HOW MUCH: Guide price of £4.75 million.

FIND OUT MORE: Call Paul Houghton-Brown of Hamptons on 01789 200900.

