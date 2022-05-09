Four historic homes for sale in Norfolk
- Credit: Sowerbys
Property editor Rebecca MacNaughton has tracked down four great Norfolk properties on the market which are full of history.
Tasburgh
Tasburgh Hall
Guide price: £3,500,000
Sowerbys, 01603 761441
sowerbys.com
Tasburgh Hall dates back to the 18th century but has undergone an extensive renovation project over the past 15 years.
At various times in its history it has been home to a general, philanthropist and even housed the bloodied execution vest of King Charles I. During the Second World War, it acted as the headquarters for an army search light unit.
The renovations have included new plaster mouldings, gilded radiators, oak and stone flooring as well as branded bathroom fittings, a new designer kitchen, underfloor heating and solar panels which provide a substantial amount of energy to the hall.
It has six reception rooms, 15 bedrooms, a leisure complex and grounds of around 25 acres, which include a tennis court and a fishing lake.
Norwich
St George’s Street
Guide price: £575,000
Strutt & Parker, 01603 883602
struttandparker.com
No 33 St George’s Street once formed part of the former Great Hall of Bacon House, a late medieval ecclesiastical building built by wealthy wool merchant, Henry Bacon. He later became Sheriff and then Mayor of Norwich and the building is one of only a handful of former merchant’s houses remaining in the medieval part of the city.
Much of its interior from this period still remains, although it was converted into a three-storey townhouse in the Georgian era. Now it offers four bedrooms, as well as a spacious entrance hall, elegant sitting room, family bathroom and semi-open plan kitchen.
Outside there is a courtyard garden and a designated parking space in Lowes Yard.
Bintree
The Street
Guide price: £3,200,000
Sowerbys, 01362 693591
sowerbys.com
This Grade II listed manor house was once part of Norfolk’s vast landholdings, acquired by Sir Edward Coke. It remained in the Coke family until the late 1960s.
The main house was altered in the 1830s, with the addition of a Georgian-era façade. It is divided into two separate wings and includes six bedrooms and three bathrooms, as well as a self-contained two-bedroom guest house.
Another of its highlights is the library, which features a secret door and was created by John Simpson, the same architect who created the Queen’s gallery at Buckingham Palace.
Outside, the grounds extend to just over 11.5 acres and include a large vegetable garden, walled garden, former ice-house and attached party room, as well as stables and paddocks.
Saxlingham
School Road
Guide price: £2,950,000
Jackson-Stops, 01328 80133
jackson-stops.co.uk
Warners End Farm is a beautifully presented late 16th century farmhouse set in just over an acre and only three miles from the north Norfolk coast.
It’s centred around an inner courtyard and includes several converted barns. The living accommodation offers a total of seven bedrooms, as well as a garden room, kitchen/breakfast room and dining and sitting rooms.
Many original features - including original oak mullioned windows, exposed beams and oak doors - have been retained, and the living spaces updated to be open and airy. The whole property has been rewired and replumbed, including in the farmhouse, and there is also a further studio annex and two double garages.
The location offers total privacy, on the edge of the village, and enjoys far-reaching countryside views and a swimming pool.