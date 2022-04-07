Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
Four multimillion-pound Essex properties on the market now

Hannah Gildart

Published: 4:52 PM April 4, 2022
Updated: 5:04 PM April 7, 2022
Chithams property for sale with Jackson-Stops

Chithams - Jackson-Stops - Credit: Jackson-Stops

Essex Life checks out four incredible homes that are up for sale in Essex - and they're all over £1 million.

CHITHAMS 

Ramsden Heath 

Set at the end of a 110m driveway, this beautifully presented six-bedroom period property is nestled in 25 acres of grounds, with meadows, woodland, formal gardens and fantastic equestrian potential. The main house boasts 5,130 sq ft of immaculate living space, while a further detached Essex barn offers a three-bedroom annexe. 

Step inside and you’ll find a charming reception hall with lovely views and an impressive sweeping staircase. A highlight of the home has to be the bespoke kitchen; built by Simon’s Kitchens of Colchester, it provides a wonderful family space and is a sympathetic addition to this period home.  

Why we love it... When it comes to R&R, there’s an outdoor heated swimming pool, as well as a cinema room with mood lighting.  

Guide price: £3,595,000 

Contact: Jackson-Stops | 01245 806 101 


Abbess Manor property for sale with Savills

Abbess Manor - Savills - Credit: Savills

ABBESS MANOR HOUSE 

Abbess Roding 

This substantial Victorian red-brick former rectory is discreetly situated in a village location, surrounded by tranquil countryside. With versatile accommodation arranged over four floors, you can expect plentiful period features.  

The reception hall houses a welcoming open fireplace and fine stone floor, and a staircase runs through the centre of the house to an atrium at the top. There’s everything from a magnificent dining room to a cosy sitting room with views of the grounds. The kitchen features antique pine units and a four-oven AGA. 

Abbess Manor property for sale in the Rodings

Abbess Manor's fine interiors - Credit: Savills

Why we love it... The mature grounds feature a small lake, tennis court and a swimming pool with an adjoining pavilion providing changing rooms and shower facilities. 

Guide price: £3.5million 

Contact: Savills | 01245 293 233 


Melbourne House property for sale with Strutt & Parker

Melbourne House - Strutt & Parker - Credit: Strutt & Parker

MELBOURNE HOUSE 

Sible Hedingham 

Melbourne House is an attractive four-bedroom red-brick Edwardian family home arranged across three floors, which comes with an impressive detached two-bedroom annexe. A substantial main reception room and tasteful dining room, both with original features, provide wonderful spaces to entertain guests, while the bespoke kitchen with central island leads out onto a bright orangery with garden views. 

Grounds at Melbourne House property for sale in the Colne Valley

Pretty bridge at Melbourne House - Credit: Strutt & Parker

The property is in a picturesque location, with far-reaching views of the Colne Valley. The two-acre grounds hold vast areas of lawn, mature shrubs and trees, a summer house and a charming bridge. A walled and paved terrace is perfect for al fresco dining. 

Why we love it... The annexe is very private and has its own patio, hot tub and sauna. 

Guide price: £1,575,000 

Contact: Strutt & Parker | 01245 258 201 


The Brambles property for sale in Stock with Beresfords

The Brambles - Beresfords - Credit: Beresfords

THE BRAMBLES 

Stock 

Approached via a gated entrance down a private road, The Brambles is an imposing four-bedroom country home set on a beautifully landscaped plot of 1.2 acres. The welcoming central hall has a balustrade staircase and marble floor with underfloor heating, which leads to a 31ft dual-aspect reception room, with feature fireplace and French doors on to the sun terrace.  

An impressive kitchen and breakfast room comes complete with a central island, quartz worktops and Rangemaster cooker. The surrounding grounds are a gardener’s delight, with manicured lawns, specimen trees, a koi pond and ornamental lighting.  

Why we love it... Within the grounds are a detached two-storey cottage as well as a 24 ft gymnasium. 

Guide price: £1,850,000 

Contact: Beresfords | 01277 350 614 

