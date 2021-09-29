Four Norfolk homes near good schools

Published: 5:41 PM September 29, 2021

Finding a great home near a good school is a priority for many growing families; here are four selected by property editor Rebecca MacNaughton which might just fit the bill for you and your children.

New Costessey

Longwater Lane

Offers in the region of £500,000

This detached four-bedroom home in New Costessey has been fully renovated is located roughly a mile away from Ormiston Victory Academy, rated ‘Outstanding’ by Ofsted.

It features bright, light and versatile accommodation and includes an entrance hall, lounge and separate family room.

The large fitted kitchen leads into a good-sized breakfast room, and there is also a useful utility space and downstairs cloakroom.

On the first floor, the house offers four bedrooms, including one en suite, as well as a family bathroom and an office.

The gardens are lovely and mature and feature a patio, lawn and several raised beds. The property also has a large driveway and garage.

Carleton Rode

Mile Road

£950,000

This four-bedroom home is roughly within a three-mile radius of several primary schools, including one in the village and those at Bunwell, Tacolneston and Aslacton, all of which are rated ‘Good’ by Ofsted.

It features a huge lounge, formal dining room, additional space for a home office and a lovely light-filled garden room, which overlooks the property’s stunning two-acre grounds.

The master bedroom comes with two built-in double wardrobes as well as a four-piece en suite. The three additional bedrooms are all doubles and are well-served by a sizeable shower room.

Outside, there is off-road parking for several vehicles and easy road access to the A11, which makes commuting a breeze.

Norwich

St Stephens Road

Offers in excess of £725,000

Within walking distance of Town Close and Norwich High School for Girls, this Grade II listed townhouse is arranged over four floors and offers up to five bedrooms.

Highlights include a wonderful garden room, which overlooks a private and enclosed garden at the rear, and a large sociable kitchen which has plenty of dining space.

The property also offers a good degree of flexibility, with two rooms and a shower room on the ground floor which could be used as an apartment or annexe – particularly ideal if you have older teens who might want some privacy.

To the front there is a communal lawn garden and garage and parking can be found at the rear.

East Runton

Lower Common

Offers in excess of £650,000

This four-bedroom coastal home dates back to the Victorian era and was once a school itself. Today, it is well-served by others in Cromer and Sheringham, including Beeston Hall, which is just over a mile and a half away.

The building itself has been beautifully restored and features a modern yet sympathetic kitchen/diner, bathroom and boot room on the ground floor, as well as a further four rooms, which could be used as reception rooms or bedrooms or perhaps a combination of both.

Upstairs, there are two double bedrooms and a 24ft room which has previously been used as a living room but could also make a wonderful master bedroom, as it includes an original feature fireplace and a stunning church-style arched window.

Outside, the knapped flint architecture and original arched windows blend beautifully with the neighbouring church. The gardens are mainly laid to lawn and there is off-road parking.