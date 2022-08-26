Garrington Property Finders: Top of the class postcodes

Promotion

According to Garrington Property Finders' Jonathan, the demand for homes in areas with highly regarded state and independent schools is extremely high - Credit: Shutterstock

Professional property finder Jonathan Hopper explores the challenge of finding a home in a location that offers the right schooling

In the coming weeks, as summer draws to a close, life will return to a more familiar rhythm for families with children of school age. This return to school also acts as a prompt for those considering schooling options for the next academic year. With school application deadlines approaching in the coming months and the deadline for most primary schools falling in mid-January, those looking to move home and secure a place at their school of choice in 2023 will need to begin their search imminently if it is not already underway.

In areas with several highly regarded state and independent schools, competition for places can be fierce, as is the demand for homes, presenting unique challenges for parents seeking to find the balance between the right school and the right location to buy a home.

Changing family priorities

Priorities and needs have changed over the last couple of years with families now seeking more spacious homes to allow for working or studying at home, more outside space, and within close proximity of a desirable school. But with such limited stock of ‘best in class’ homes fitting these criteria, it is easy to understand why premium prices continue to be paid for properties close and convenient to highly favoured schools.

Living close to a top performing school is always going to be an attractive proposition for family buyers, but at what cost? The debate between funding an independent education or allocating money to buying a superior property in a good catchment area is a frequent one for those able to consider either option, with no clear answer.

Location is paramount

Given the cost of an independent education, obtaining a place for your child or children in a top performing state school can be an attractive and sensible option for many, who will then focus their efforts on finding a new home within the school’s catchment area.

Independent schooling presents different challenges. With the cost difference between day pupils and boarders, living nearer to the independent school of choice could be a financially savvy move. Over the period of a child’s schooling, parents who live within travelling distance to the school could save a considerable amount by avoiding boarding fees.

Competition for places at the best schools is undeniably tough, and for those family buyers looking to make a move prior to the start of the new academic year in 2023, now is the time to be making plans and seeking the right advice.





Garrington’s property consultants help buyers to find and purchase properties that meet their requirements. Their local expertise and in-depth knowledge of the property market helps homebuyers to consider a wider choice of properties and purchase more effectively.