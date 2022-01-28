Garrington Property Finders: Looking beyond portals

Promotion

Professional property finder Jonathan Hopper explores why house hunters may not be getting a full picture of the local property market just by looking online

It wasn’t too long ago that buying a house involved walking down the high street to visit every estate agent. Today, when buying a property, most of us set up a search on a property portal and then leave the computer to tell us what we can buy. Much easier, we presume, and a great way to see all the market has to offer - or is it?

There is no doubt that property portals are a valuable tool to provide a high-level view of the market showing what's come on, what's sold at what price, and what is not selling at all. However, home buyers should be careful not to become over-reliant on the internet as it does not always show a true representation of what is really happening in your local area.

While the impressive speed of technological advancements has certainly helped property purchasers, there are some commonly misplaced beliefs that may be limiting a buyer’s success finding the right property.

Everything for sale is on the property portals

Property portals consist of a vast database of properties and most estate agents do advertise the majority of their clients’ properties for sale on these sites. However, not everything is marketed online, and in a fast-moving market some properties have sales agreed before they’re even advertised.

Some properties are never destined to be advertised, as the owners prefer to sell discreetly away from prying eyes. Others are intended to be publicised as prime opportunities but are first offered to a select few proceedable buyers and subsequently get snapped up before the wider world is aware.

Portals show you what you can buy for your budget

A typical buyer using a property portal to research what they can afford to buy will enter a budget range +/-10% of their top budget, review the results accordingly, and then tick the box asking for notifications of future properties entering the market in this price bracket.

The problem with this approach is twofold: firstly, new houses entering the market can sometimes be overpriced, so what you are seeing may not be a true reflection of a property's value and eventual sale price. Secondly, by restricting yourself to a tight price bracket you miss the opportunities that, with a bit of imagination or clever negotiation, could prove to be your ideal home.

There is 'nothing to buy'

We have established that not everything for sale is shown on property portals. One consequence of this is that when homeowners toying with the idea of selling their homes look online, they are disheartened by the lack of properties to buy and decide to delay selling until the situation improves, therefore adding to the apparent shortage of properties for sale. It can be useful, if you’re in this position, to talk to a property professional who can provide you with a clearer idea of what’s really happening on the ground.

Everything you need is online

Over the past few years, the property market has adapted, and many parts of the process have moved to a digital format, with valuations and viewings being carried out via video call when preferred. In the current climate however, buyers may realise they are missing out on opportunities that require a more traditional approach to finding a home. Furthermore, despite advances in technology, there still really isn’t anything that can compare to seeing a property in person or having a professional to view it on your behalf.

If you are considering your property options and would like more information on how to better navigate your local property market, contact Garrington to arrange a no-obligation discussion.

garrington.co.uk