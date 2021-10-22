See inside this £3 million former game keeper’s cottage and boathouse in the Cotswolds

Published: 9:13 AM October 22, 2021

A waterfront home of exceptional quality.

What: Keepers is an historic and exceptionally well-planned property which started life as a game keeper’s cottage and boathouse. An extensive and meticulous enlargement of the former cottage, using local materials and craftsmen, has created a stunning six-bedroom home with all principal rooms enjoying the incredible view over the water. The former boathouse now houses a self-contained two-bedroom property.

Where: Gatcombe Water is a large freshwater lake, part owned by The Gatcombe Park Estate, HRH Princess Anne’s family home, which also owns much of the land that surrounds Keepers.

Inside: The existing owners have created a dramatic feel to the house, particularly in the double-height drawing room, designed as an entertaining space and ballroom. The stunning minstrel's gallery is the perfect space for smaller gatherings. With nearly 7,000 sq ft of accommodation, there is ample space for both entertaining and family life.

Outside: Located at the head of a long private drive, the house makes the most of the dramatic views. There are landscaped gardens surrounding the house, with large patios, terraces and decks on which to relax and enjoy the view. Beyond the formal gardens, the house is surrounded by woodland.

How much: Guide price of £3 million.

Find out more: Call Hamptons on 0207 288 6909.

www.hamptons.co.uk/for-sale/property/6-bedroom-detached-house-stroud-gl6-ref-5561978

Keepers, Gatcombe Water, Gloucestershire - Credit: hamptons.co.uk

