See inside this Grade II listed Tattenhall estate on the market for £3.25 million

Published: 8:02 AM September 10, 2021

Sitting in an impressive 17 acres, Gatesheath Hall is a small country estate featuring a Grade II listed residence, a range of outbuildings including a leisure complex and beautiful grounds.

The main building dates back to the 17th century, and has original fireplaces, cornice work, panelling, deep architraves, beams, and panelled doors. Combining modern living with classic features, this property makes an idyllic home.

There are six bedrooms, six bathrooms, five reception rooms, an office, a study, snooker room and open plan kitchen with dining and sitting areas.

The leisure complex has a swimming pool, while other courtyard buildings contain stables, a tack room and garaging for eight cars and in the garden, a tennis court with pavilion.

The rural location is ideal for those who love the Cheshire countryside, with sweeping views of hills and fields, while being close to the sought-after village of Tattenhall and the city of Chester.

Guide price: £3.25m, jackson-stops.co.uk

Grounds - Gatesheath Hall - Credit: Jackson-Stops

Living room - Gatesheath Hall - Credit: Jackson-Stops

Kitchen- Gatesheath Hall - Credit: Jackson-Stops

Swimming pool - Gatesheath Hall - Credit: Jackson-Stops

Exterior of Gatesheath Hall - Credit: Jackson-Stops



