Magazines Subscribe Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People
Great British Life > Homes and Gardens > Property

See inside this Grade II listed Tattenhall estate on the market for £3.25 million

Author Picture Icon

Vijay Arogyasami

Published: 8:02 AM September 10, 2021   
Exterior of Gatesheath Hall

Exterior of Gatesheath Hall - Credit: Jackson-Stops

Sitting in an impressive 17 acres, Gatesheath Hall is a small country estate featuring a Grade II listed residence, a range of outbuildings including a leisure complex and beautiful grounds.  

The main building dates back to the 17th century, and has original fireplaces, cornice work, panelling, deep architraves, beams, and panelled doors. Combining modern living with classic features, this property makes an idyllic home.   

There are six bedrooms, six bathrooms, five reception rooms, an office, a study, snooker room and open plan kitchen with dining and sitting areas.  

The leisure complex has a swimming pool, while other courtyard buildings contain stables, a tack room and garaging for eight cars and in the garden, a tennis court with pavilion. 

The rural location is ideal for those who love the Cheshire countryside, with sweeping views of hills and fields, while being close to the sought-after village of Tattenhall and the city of Chester. 

Guide price: £3.25m, jackson-stops.co.uk 

Grounds- Gatesheath Hall

Grounds - Gatesheath Hall - Credit: Jackson-Stops

Living room - Gatesheath Hall

Living room - Gatesheath Hall - Credit: Jackson-Stops

Kitchen - Gatesheath Hall

Kitchen- Gatesheath Hall - Credit: Jackson-Stops

Swimming pool - Gatesheath Hall

Swimming pool - Gatesheath Hall - Credit: Jackson-Stops

Exterior of Gatesheath Hall

Exterior of Gatesheath Hall - Credit: Jackson-Stops


Cheshire Life
Cheshire

Don't Miss

An iconic scene in The Railway Children filmed on the Keighley & Worth Valley Railway

Yorkshire Life

Everything you need to know about the new Railway Children film

Kathryn Armstrong

Author Picture Icon
Chelsworth street

Suffolk Magazine

This stunning six-mile circular walk crosses three pretty Suffolk villages

By Jayne Lindill

person
Padley Gorge by Keith Meredith

Derbyshire Life

6 waterfall walks in Derbyshire and the Peak District

Derbyshire Life

Logo Icon
Blackpool Sands (c) c.art, Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

Devon Life

16 beautiful beaches in Devon you have to visit

Fred Humphries

person