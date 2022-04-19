See inside this 17th-century hall near Chester on the market for £3 million
- Credit: Gascoigne Halman
Seventeenth-century Gatesheath Hall has history, a glorious setting and acres of space for leisure activities.
Where: Gatesheath Hall, Chester Road, Gatesheath, Tattenhall
What: Set in 17 acres and beautifully positioned on an edge-of-village location, Gatesheath Hall is an exceptional 17th-century
house of 8,475 square feet.
Inside: Bespoke kitchen with dining and living space, six receptions rooms, eight bedrooms and five bathrooms.
Outside: Collection of leisure facilities, including a tennis court, gym and swimming pool, together with extensive garaging,
outbuildings, stables and glorious grounds with formal gardens, an orchard, woodland areas, paddocks and parkland.
Price: Offers in the region of £3million
Contact: Gascoigne Halman Tarporley, 01829 707885,
gascoignehalman.co.uk