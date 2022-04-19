See inside this 17th-century hall near Chester on the market for £3 million

Seventeenth-century Gatesheath Hall has history, a glorious setting and acres of space for leisure activities.

Where: Gatesheath Hall, Chester Road, Gatesheath, Tattenhall

What: Set in 17 acres and beautifully positioned on an edge-of-village location, Gatesheath Hall is an exceptional 17th-century

house of 8,475 square feet.

Inside: Bespoke kitchen with dining and living space, six receptions rooms, eight bedrooms and five bathrooms.

Outside: Collection of leisure facilities, including a tennis court, gym and swimming pool, together with extensive garaging,

outbuildings, stables and glorious grounds with formal gardens, an orchard, woodland areas, paddocks and parkland.

Price: Offers in the region of £3million

Contact: Gascoigne Halman Tarporley, 01829 707885,

gascoignehalman.co.uk

Gatesheath Hall - Credit: Gascoigne Halman

