See inside this Grade II listed country house in Tattenhall

Restored country house comes with its own leisure complex

Where: Golborne Old Hall, Tattenhall.

What: A Grade II listed country house that has been comprehensively restored, in a private setting next to open countryside, within a short distance of Chester.

Inside: The elegant hall with its grand staircase and impressive fireplace leads to four reception rooms. There are six double bedrooms at first and second floor levels. In addition, there is an extensive leisure suite with a heated indoor swimming pool, changing rooms, sauna, gym and games room.

Outside: There is a series of landscaped gardens, a raised terrace with a private barbecue area and a summerhouse overlooking the countryside. In all about 7.21 acres.

Price: Offers in excess of £2.5 million

Contact: Jackson-Stops, Chester 01244 328 361 jackson-stops.co.uk