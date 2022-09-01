Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
See inside this Grade II listed country house in Tattenhall

Author Picture Icon

Vijay Arogyasami

Published: 6:00 PM September 1, 2022
country house

Golborne Old Hall, Tattenhall - Credit: Jackson-Stops

Restored country house comes with its own leisure complex

Where: Golborne Old Hall, Tattenhall. 

What: A Grade II listed country house that has been comprehensively restored, in a private setting next to open countryside, within a short distance of Chester. 

Inside: The elegant hall with its grand staircase and impressive fireplace leads to four reception rooms. There are six double bedrooms at first and second floor levels. In addition, there is an extensive leisure suite with a heated indoor swimming pool, changing rooms, sauna, gym and games room. 

Outside: There is a series of landscaped gardens, a raised terrace with a private barbecue area and a summerhouse overlooking the countryside. In all about 7.21 acres.  

Price: Offers in excess of  £2.5 million 

Contact: Jackson-Stops, Chester  01244 328 361  jackson-stops.co.uk  

