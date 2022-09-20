Green living at home: Garrington reviews the benefits and the property market

Promotion

Whether motivated by saving money or environmental issues, more homeowners are attracted by the benefits of green living. Jonathan Hopper from Garrington Property Finders discusses how this is impacting property buying decisions in the local market

With the cost of living skyrocketing and the focus to become more eco-friendly ever greater, an increasing number of buyers are showing interest in a property’s eco-credentials when choosing a place to buy.

Looking for a property is seldom a buyer’s full-time job, which means juggling a home search along with their usual activities. Fully understanding a property’s energy efficiency, what this information means for outgoings, and if the efficiency can be improved is an additional layer to any house search, but an increasingly necessary one.

Scaling down

For many, this upward shift in outgoings has led to a reassessment of necessities and the result is reducing the scale of their home. For example, those unnecessarily paying to heat a four-bedroom house when they only regularly use one of those bedrooms are increasingly exploring downsizing to a property with more manageable outgoings.

This rising trend is moving in tandem with the appeal for recently built homes or older properties with improved efficiency.

In an incredibly localised marketplace where availability and activity vary between postcodes, how can a house hunter ensure they make a well-informed purchasing decision surrounding a property’s green credentials?

Assessing a property’s efficiency

An Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) will help a buyer assess the efficiency of a property and the potential running costs. Admittedly a rather ‘blunt tool’ with price estimations that do not always match reality, they are a helpful gauge when comparing properties.

As it stands, unless a property is a listed building, all properties for rent and sale need to have an EPC. Most estate agents only include the bar chart on their sales particulars showing the score from A to F. If you are seriously considering a property, it is prudent to find the full version of the report on the UK Government website. The most efficient properties are categorised as A or B, although recent analysis of Land Registry data suggests only about 20 per cent of properties sold nationwide achieved this rating in the past year.

The full EPC report will include suggestions how a property’s efficiency may be improved, thus potentially reduce running costs and the carbon footprint.

Location is significant

One of the easiest ways to potentially reduce your carbon footprint and reduce outgoings is to choose a location that requires less use of the car. Buying a home within walking distance of schools, work, or close to good public transport or cycle routes means the daily reliance on the car can be reduced significantly.

A local expert’s area knowledge is of great benefit to those relocating who are less familiar with a property’s surroundings. Travel is one of the most significant contributing factors and those wishing to lead a more environmentally friendly lifestyle should prioritise finding a property in the right location.

Get help

Whether you are downsizing to reduce outgoings or making a move and are conscious of choosing a property that lends itself to efficiency, there are multiple factors involved and the information to consider can be overwhelming. An experienced property finder supports clients in their assessment of a property in the context of their current and future needs, and if needed suggest local specialists to advise on the options to improve a property’s eco-credentials.

