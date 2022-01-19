Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
Great British Life > Homes and Gardens > Property

See inside this 6-bedroom family home in Charlton Kings on the market for £1.59 million

Author Picture Icon

Candia McKormack

Published: 6:00 PM January 19, 2022
Greenhills Road, Charlton Kings, Cheltenham, Gloucestershire

Greenhills Road, Charlton Kings, Cheltenham, Gloucestershire - Credit: Ray Dowling

A six-bedroom family home in the highly sought-after location of Cheltenham's Greenhills Road

What: A beautifully appointed, extended and fully renovated six-bedroom house in Charlton Kings.

Where: Greenhills Road, Charlton Kings, Cheltenham, Gloucestershire.

Inside: This wonderful detached family home has been the subject of a complete renovation by the current owners and now offers buyers a turnkey home finished to a high standard, with quality fittings throughout. The house has been fully rewired, re-plumbed, re-roofed, re-rendered and has new windows and doors throughout; all bathrooms and the kitchen are new and unused, and there is a new staircase.

Outside: A block-paved drive provides ample parking for several cars and access to the single garage with roller door. To the rear is an enclosed lawned garden, with patio terrace and pedestrian side access.

How much: Guide price of £1.59 million.

Find out more: Contact Knight Frank on 01242 246959.

Greenhills Road, Charlton Kings, Cheltenham, Gloucestershire

Greenhills Road, Charlton Kings, Cheltenham, Gloucestershire - Credit: Ray Dowling

Greenhills Road, Charlton Kings, Cheltenham, Gloucestershire

Greenhills Road, Charlton Kings, Cheltenham, Gloucestershire - Credit: Ray Dowling

Greenhills Road, Charlton Kings, Cheltenham, Gloucestershire

Greenhills Road, Charlton Kings, Cheltenham, Gloucestershire - Credit: Ray Dowling

Greenhills Road, Charlton Kings, Cheltenham, Gloucestershire

Greenhills Road, Charlton Kings, Cheltenham, Gloucestershire - Credit: Ray Dowling

