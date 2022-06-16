See inside this five-bedroom bedroom home in Lymm on the market for £1.7 million
Published: 6:00 PM June 16, 2022
- Credit: Gascoigne Halman
The superb kitchen/diner is the focal point of this five-bedroom family home in extensive grounds
Where: Greygarth, The Avenue, Lymm
What: A superb five-bedroom detached family home occupying a large, south-facing garden plot on a sought-after road.
Inside: The open-living Martin Moore kitchen/diner has Miele appliances. There are three further reception rooms, a utility room and downstairs WC. Upstairs are five bedrooms, two beautifully fitted en suites and a family bathroom.
Outside: The plot measures 1.75 acres with landscaped formal gardens, patios, a gym/workshop, stable block and tack room and a pond.
Price: £1,695,000
Gascoigne Halman, Lymm
01925 758345 gascoignehalman.co.uk