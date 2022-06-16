See inside this five-bedroom bedroom home in Lymm on the market for £1.7 million

The superb kitchen/diner is the focal point of this five-bedroom family home in extensive grounds

Where: Greygarth, The Avenue, Lymm

What: A superb five-bedroom detached family home occupying a large, south-facing garden plot on a sought-after road.

Inside: The open-living Martin Moore kitchen/diner has Miele appliances. There are three further reception rooms, a utility room and downstairs WC. Upstairs are five bedrooms, two beautifully fitted en suites and a family bathroom.

Outside: The plot measures 1.75 acres with landscaped formal gardens, patios, a gym/workshop, stable block and tack room and a pond.

Price: £1,695,000

Gascoigne Halman, Lymm

01925 758345 gascoignehalman.co.uk

The live-in kitchen at Greygarth, Lymm - Credit: Gascoigne Halman

The gardens - Credit: Gascoigne Halman

The sitting room at Greygarth - Credit: Gascoigne Halman

The dining room at Greygarth - Credit: Gascoigne Halman

Greygarth and its gardens - Credit: Gascoigne Halman



