See inside this five-bedroom bedroom home in Lymm on the market for £1.7 million

Author Picture Icon

Vijay Arogyasami

Published: 6:00 PM June 16, 2022
Country house

Greygarth, Lymm - Credit: Gascoigne Halman

The superb kitchen/diner is the focal point of this five-bedroom family home in extensive grounds

Where: Greygarth, The Avenue, Lymm 

What: A superb five-bedroom detached family home occupying a large, south-facing garden plot on a sought-after road. 

Inside: The open-living Martin Moore kitchen/diner has Miele appliances. There are three further reception rooms, a utility room and downstairs WC. Upstairs are five bedrooms, two beautifully fitted en suites and a family bathroom. 

Outside: The plot measures 1.75 acres with landscaped formal gardens, patios, a gym/workshop, stable block and tack room and a pond. 

Price: £1,695,000

Gascoigne Halman, Lymm

01925 758345 gascoignehalman.co.uk

Kitchen room

The live-in kitchen at Greygarth, Lymm - Credit: Gascoigne Halman

Country house gardens

The gardens - Credit: Gascoigne Halman

SITTING ROOM WITH GREEN SOFAS

The sitting room at Greygarth - Credit: Gascoigne Halman

Dining room

The dining room at Greygarth - Credit: Gascoigne Halman

Back of house

Greygarth and its gardens - Credit: Gascoigne Halman


