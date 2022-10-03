Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
See inside this four-bedroom period townhouse in Tarporley on the market for £1.45 million

Author Picture Icon

Vijay Arogyasami

Published: 6:00 PM October 3, 2022
Georgian townhouse

30B High Street, Tarporley - Credit: Jackson-Stops

Grand home in Tarporley combines the best of old and new

Where: 30B High Street, Tarporley

What: A four-bedroom period townhouse in the conservation area in the centre of the village with private gardens and secure parking.

The property forms half of a Georgian building that was commercial premises until the last few years and has been sensitively converted and restored to a high standard by Cheshire developer Stanthorne Limited, to create a pair of spectacular independent dwellings, 30B being the largest. 

Inside: Features include an impressive kitchen/living area with Siematic kitchen units at one end and plenty of space at the other end for a dining table and chairs and sofas. Floor-to-ceiling glazed sliding doors open into the garden.

On the first floor, there are three double bedrooms and three shower rooms (two en suite). The second floor is entirely the master suite, with a large dressing room incorporating a free-standing bath and large shower. 

Outside: First-floor decked terrace, lawned garden with patio and raised barbecue area and double, tunnel garage.  

Price: £1.45 million

Jackson-Stops Chester
01244 328361
jackson-stops.co.uk

House for sale

The rear of 30B High Street, Tarporley - Credit: Jackson-Stops

Patio

The patio at Jackson-Stops 30B High Street, Tarporley - Credit: Jackson-Stops

Door to Georgian house for sale

Welcome to 30B High Street, Tarporley - Credit: Jackson-Stops

Kitchen

The impressive kitchen and living area at 30B High Street, Tarporley - Credit: Jackson-Stops

luxury bathroon

The bathroom at 30B High Street, Tarporley - Credit: Jon Cruttenden

Modern kitchen

The kitchen/living area at 30B High Street, Tarporley - Credit: Jackson-Stops

Luxury kitchen

The luxury kitchen at 30B High Street, Tarporley - Credit: Jackson-Stops


