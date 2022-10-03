See inside this four-bedroom period townhouse in Tarporley on the market for £1.45 million
- Credit: Jackson-Stops
Grand home in Tarporley combines the best of old and new
Where: 30B High Street, Tarporley
What: A four-bedroom period townhouse in the conservation area in the centre of the village with private gardens and secure parking.
The property forms half of a Georgian building that was commercial premises until the last few years and has been sensitively converted and restored to a high standard by Cheshire developer Stanthorne Limited, to create a pair of spectacular independent dwellings, 30B being the largest.
Inside: Features include an impressive kitchen/living area with Siematic kitchen units at one end and plenty of space at the other end for a dining table and chairs and sofas. Floor-to-ceiling glazed sliding doors open into the garden.
On the first floor, there are three double bedrooms and three shower rooms (two en suite). The second floor is entirely the master suite, with a large dressing room incorporating a free-standing bath and large shower.
Outside: First-floor decked terrace, lawned garden with patio and raised barbecue area and double, tunnel garage.
Price: £1.45 million
Jackson-Stops Chester
01244 328361
jackson-stops.co.uk