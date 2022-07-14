See inside historic 16th century Norwich townhouse for sale

Norwich, offers in the region of £550,000 with Russen & Hill

This Grade II listed townhouse is located off Princes Street, near Tombland, which is not only right in the centre of the city but also in one of Norwich’s prettiest areas.

The property dates back to the 16th century and is steeped in history. Research suggests it was once owned by Augustine Steward, the mercer and politician who was a prominent figure during the Kett’s Rebellion and who also owned – and was born in - the famous ‘wonky’ house opposite nearby Erpingham Gate.

Over the centuries it has been home to tailors, cooks, weavers, shopkeepers and even an antiques dealer before being brought back to life by the Cornhill Insurance Company, which commissioned celebrated architect Cecil Upcher – of Pull’s Ferry fame – to restore and modernise it.

Today, the property is one of the most distinctive on the street. It still boasts its half-timbered and jettied façade, mullioned windows and, inside, there are beautiful boarded floors, high-beamed ceilings and large feature fireplaces.

Accommodation seems bigger than you might expect and is arranged over four floors, with a hall entrance, kitchen/diner and drawing room, as well as two double bedrooms and an en suite.

The large sitting room could be kept as it is or converted into an additional bedroom, and there is also a family bathroom, cellar and courtyard-style garden at the rear.

