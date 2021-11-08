See inside this Foxcote property with fabulous views on the market for £2.25 million. 

A south-facing Cotswold stone property in an idyllic setting on the edge of a rural hamlet.

WHAT: Hookash View is an attractive and beautifully presented five double-bedroom family home in a rural hamlet, with annex potential and exceptional views over rolling parkland.

WHERE: Foxcote, Gloucestershire.

INSIDE: Accommodation includes entrance porch, reception hall, drawing room, sitting room, dining room, kitchen/breakfast/family room, utility room, boot room and cloakroom. Upstairs accommodation includes master bedroom with en suit shower room and dressing room, two double bedrooms with en suite shower rooms, two further double bedrooms, family bathroom and study.

OUTSIDE: The property is approached via automatic gates to a gravel driveway which leads to parking areas, detached double garage with studio, plus there are extensive gardens, a summer house, bin store, log store and storage shed.

HOW MUCH: Guide price of £2.25 million.

FIND OUT MORE: Call Butler Sherborn on 01451 830731 or visit butlersherborn.co.uk

Hookash View, Foxcote, Gloucestershire - Credit: butlersherborn.co.uk

