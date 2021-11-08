Magazines Subscribe Gift Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
Great British Life > Homes and Gardens > Property

See inside this Foxcote property with fabulous views on the market for £2.25 million. 

Author Picture Icon

Candia McKormack

Published: 8:48 AM November 8, 2021
Hookash View, Foxcote, Gloucestershire

Hookash View, Foxcote, Gloucestershire - Credit: butlersherborn.co.uk

A south-facing Cotswold stone property in an idyllic setting on the edge of a rural hamlet.

WHAT: Hookash View is an attractive and beautifully presented five double-bedroom family home in a rural hamlet, with annex potential and exceptional views over rolling parkland. 

WHERE: Foxcote, Gloucestershire. 

INSIDE: Accommodation includes entrance porch, reception hall, drawing room, sitting room, dining room, kitchen/breakfast/family room, utility room, boot room and cloakroom. Upstairs accommodation includes master bedroom with en suit shower room and dressing room, two double bedrooms with en suite shower rooms, two further double bedrooms, family bathroom and study.  

OUTSIDE: The property is approached via automatic gates to a gravel driveway which leads to parking areas, detached double garage with studio, plus there are extensive gardens, a summer house, bin store, log store and storage shed. 

HOW MUCH: Guide price of £2.25 million. 

FIND OUT MORE: Call Butler Sherborn on 01451 830731 or visit butlersherborn.co.uk

Hookash View, Foxcote, Gloucestershire

Hookash View, Foxcote, Gloucestershire - Credit: butlersherborn.co.uk

Hookash View, Foxcote, Gloucestershire

Hookash View, Foxcote, Gloucestershire - Credit: butlersherborn.co.uk

Hookash View, Foxcote, Gloucestershire

Hookash View, Foxcote, Gloucestershire - Credit: butlersherborn.co.uk

Hookash View, Foxcote, Gloucestershire

Hookash View, Foxcote, Gloucestershire - Credit: butlersherborn.co.uk

Most Read

  1. 1 The Hairy Bikers Go North to the Peak District
  2. 2 Win a £5000 staycation in Cornwall
  3. 3 Christmas markets in and around the Cotswolds
  1. 4 Magical Christmas markets in Surrey 2021
  2. 5 Magical Christmas markets in Kent 2021
  3. 6 10 of the best Christmas markets to visit in Derbyshire
  4. 7 Magical Christmas markets in Sussex 2021
  5. 8 The 15 best Christmas markets in Norfolk 2021
  6. 9 How Mrs Kirkham’s Cheese launched their own farm shop
  7. 10 The 11 best Christmas markets in Dorset 2021
Cotswold Life

Don't Miss

Crowd watching fireworks and celebrating new year

Essex Life

Essex firework displays: The best events for Bonfire Night 2021

Hannah Gildart

Author Picture Icon
Get ready to celebrate the 5th of November with these fantastic fireworks and bonfire night events in Sussex this Autumn.

Sussex Life

Fireworks displays and bonfire night events in Sussex 2021

Cate Crafter

Author Picture Icon
Check out some of the best fireworks displays and Bonfire Night celebrations in Somerset for 2021

Somerset Life

Somerset fireworks displays: the best events for Bonfire Night 2021

Charlotte Skidmore

person
Celebrate Guy Fawkes Night in style with these fabulous fireworks displays around Hampshire this 5th of November

Hampshire Life

Fireworks displays and bonfire night events in Hampshire 2021

Cate Crafter

Author Picture Icon