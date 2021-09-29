5 ways property consultants can ease the selling and letting process

Promotion

Published: 11:18 AM September 29, 2021

Raybould & Bines specialise in finding, selling and letting properties for clients in the West Sussex area and beyond. - Credit: Raybould & Bines

The property market can be a disorientating place, especially when you’re caught up with the practical demands of moving to a new home.

Consulting property experts is a fantastic way to take the majority of the stress out of your hands. Whether it’s implementing an effective marketing strategy, liaising with tradespeople or simply offering their expertise, Raybould & Bines offer a bespoke, comprehensive selling and lettings service that aims to make the process as simple and hassle-free as possible.

Cathryn Raybould and Jessy Bines, directors at Raybould & Bines based in West Sussex, spoke to us about the advantages of utilising their unique service and extensive expertise.

1) Guidance on all aspects

Cathryn Raybould (left) and Jessy Bines (right) personally attend every viewing, speak directly to solicitors and manage the process from start to finish. - Credit: Raybould & Bines

Whether you’re looking to put your property up for sale or find a new home, it can be tricky getting to grips with each stage of the process and avoiding the common pitfalls. Having someone with a complete understanding of the property market to advise you on the best course of action can make a huge difference.

Having worked in corporate and local independent estate agents for many years, the girls decided it was time to make a difference. Cathryn explained: "We got fed up with the focus centred on sales numbers, rather than the people, service and experience.

“Property consultants provide quite a different service than your average high street estate agent. We provide guidance and support throughout the entire process, from the initial stages to the final result. We achieve this by taking on a select few clients at a time, so we can focus on you and your property needs.

“We work in conjunction with Keller Williams, the world’s largest real estate company. Alongside our deep knowledge of the West Sussex area and the property market, we have the reach to help clients find and sell properties both locally and internationally.”

2) A hands-on approach

Navigating all of the various steps involved in letting properties and selling houses can easily become overwhelming. Rather than providing the same level of engagement as most estate agencies, property consultants go the extra mile to get the best possible value on a property.

Jessy told us: “We’re always looking at ways we can get the best for a client, going beyond simply evaluating a property and putting it on the market. We know what makes for a great advert, but more importantly, we take the time to really understand what potential buyers are looking for. Whether it's schools, hobbies or lifestyles, it's a bit like matchmaking, in that you have to pair the right buyer to the right home.

“We model our approach to suit their specific needs, and adapt our methods accordingly. We take pride in thinking outside the box, and increasing the value and desirability of a property by simply adding a personal touch and taking some extra time with it.”

3) Consistent communication

From being difficult to reach to booking appointments last minute, dealing with estate agents can be a frustrating experience. When you’re selling a family home you’ve lived in for many years, having a property expert who will work around you and your family makes all the difference, as we understand living in a show home is not possible.

The girls found that by setting up a series of WhatsApp groups, Raybould & Bines can ensure they are always on call to discuss any issues or answer any queries their clients may have. Cathryn said: "We know that many people are now on zoom calls from 9-5, so we are happy to chat outside these hours.

"Unlike the vast majority of estate agencies, who often direct clients externally for matters beyond them, property consultants provide one point of contact for all needs."

Raybould & Bines ensure that they are always on hand to assist clients with enquiries or any difficulties, thanks to their network of WhatsApp groups and flexible work schedules. - Credit: Raybould & Bines

4) A client-based outlook

Time is a key factor that sets property consultants apart from the herd. This includes time spent listening to your specific needs, developing an advert and marketing strategy that boosts the value of your property and talking you through the more complicated aspects of selling and letting.

To ensure that they can deliver the care and attention to each client, Raybould & Bines take on a limited number of clients at a time to maintain a high-quality service. Jessy commented: “The limit placed on our client list enables us to take as much of the burden off our customers as possible.

“We can deliver paperwork from solicitors directly to your door, take calls from tradespeople on your behalf and discuss your aims at length. Most estate agents simply don’t have the time to invest as much into their clients as we do.”

5) Friendly faces

Putting your trust in someone to sell your home is a big deal – a property often holds huge sentimental value alongside the financial aspect. Dealing with property consultants who make an effort to listen to your interests, what you’re looking for in a new home and the location you desire is of the utmost importance.

Cathryn explained: “We tend to think of our clients as friends, largely due to our approachable nature and our hard work in achieving their goals. For us it's not about the numbers, its about people."

Cathryn Raybould and Jessy Bines cover every viewing with their clients, acting as consultants and painting a picture of what you can expect from a property. Whether it's talking buyers through surveys, working closely with solicitors or finding your next home, Raybould & Bines offer a bespoke service that you won't find elsewhere.

To learn more about their finding and selling services, visit raybouldandbines.co.uk or call 01444 708470.