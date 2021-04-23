A new wave of estate agent enters the market in north Norfolk

Promotion

Published: 4:19 PM April 23, 2021

Norfolk Coastal is an independent estate agency specialising in selling properties on the north Norfolk coast and surrounding villages.

Unlike many of its contemporaries, you won’t find a branch of Norfolk Coastal in any of the towns or villages it serves. This is because managing director Tim Day and sales and marketing manager Miranda Bramall, prefer to do things a little differently.

Tim Day (managing director) and Miranda Bramall (sales and marketing manager). - Credit: Andy Langley

Tim Day explains, "The ethos of Norfolk Coastal is simple; we are a small team focused on providing a hands-on and proactive estate agency service. We differ from other estate agents in that we do not have a shop front presence. Instead, we prefer to use this budget for marketing our clients’ properties online and supporting a business conducting viewings seven days a week."

Miranda Bramall joins Norfolk Coastal, bringing a new skill set to the team. For the last ten years, Miranda has worked for the Holkham Estate as a weddings and events planner, and being Norfolk born and bred has considerable knowledge and understanding of Norfolk and its landscape.

Windmill at Burnham Overy Staithe on the north Norfolk coast. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Clients will be provided with enhanced online marketing, outstanding photography, cutting edge laser-scanned floor plans and 360° virtual tours while marketing their properties via the leading property platforms to include Rightmove, Zoopla, OnTheMarket, PrimeLocation and LonRes.

While the business itself is new, Tim Day has over 20 years’ experience selling real estate in prime central London and most recently with Suffolk Coastal launched in 2018, which markets and sells high-end coastal homes from its base in Aldeburgh.

Southwold Beach, situated along the Suffolk coast. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

“Estate Agency isn’t complicated – it’s about doing lots of little things incredibly well,” Tim Day concludes.

For more information, please contact Tim Day or Miranda Bramall on 01263 877 100 or email hello@norfolkcoastal.com.