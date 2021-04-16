Three ways an agent can help you to make the most of your holiday property

Promotion

Published: 9:55 AM April 16, 2021

Could a professional holiday letting agent help you rent out your holiday home? - Credit: Classic Cottages

There are many benefits to working with professional holiday letting agents, according to Dominique Adams, Marketing and Communications Officer at Classic Cottages.

And with staycations set to boom this spring and summer, what better time could there be to consider it?



Dominique outlines three of the ways a professional company such as Classic Cottages can help.

Classic Cottages can take on as much of the management responsibilities of your holiday let as you'd like. - Credit: Classic Cottages

1. Taking care of the finer details

A professional agent will take on all the complexities and stresses of letting a property – so you don’t have to.

At Classic Cottages, for example, we try to meet our owners’ needs by being flexible and taking on as much of the management as they would like us to.

We deal with all the bookings, sort out any problems and give guests access to our 24/7 service so we can be there when they need us.

At the same time, however, our holiday let owners can see every booking as it is made and enjoy access to all financial information concerning the accommodation.

And they can still use the property whenever they wish, simply by blocking off the dates of their own holidays to make it unavailable to paying guests.

Classic Cottages can also offer their advice when it comes to renovating, decorating and presenting a holiday let. - Credit: Classic Cottages

2. A professional approach

Letting agents are professionals who know all the ins and outs of the business. At Classic Cottages, we pride ourselves on this and yet our team is friendly, approachable and always available on the end of a phone.

We focus on quality over quantity, with all our properties and, as a result, have built up a strong customer base of those seeking superior or special places to stay.

Thanks to our depth of knowledge, we have a strong grasp of any changes in legislation and are therefore able to keep the owners of holiday lets informed of any new legal requirements.

We can offer financial advice: we are open and honest about the earning potential of any holiday home and will make suggestions as to how this may be improved.

Our holiday homeowners have access to a portal where they can see all payments, and which provides financial statements to help them when they make their tax returns.

We can also offer our advice when it comes to renovating, decorating and presenting a holiday let - making suggestions regarding design, colour, coordination and décor, and organising professional photography for marketing purposes.

'Holiday rentals need to be marketed effectively and innovatively.' - Credit: Classic Cottages

3. Effective marketing

In order to ensure as many bookings as possible, holiday rentals need to be marketed effectively and innovatively – and a good letting agent should be able to do this.

We give our property owners live statistics on property views, click-throughs and conversions and offer monthly updates on local and national marketing activity.

A holiday rental should also benefit from being marketed on a platform that offers other very varied yet exclusive, hand-selected properties.

Our website, for example, showcases great places to stay that include coastal cottages, splendid homes with sea views, inland waterside properties, rural retreats, market town apartments, grand manor houses, luxury cottages and beautiful barn conversions.

We also offer cabins, lodges, shepherds’ huts, yurts, safari tents and airstreams, as well as dog friendly accommodation and properties with hot tubs or pools.

Our holiday homes are located in Cornwall, Devon, Somerset, Dorset, Sussex, Hampshire, Kent, Isle of Wight, Pembrokeshire and the Cotswolds. With such a fantastic selection, our website attracts a particular kind of guest – those seeking high quality holiday homes in desirable locations.





Classic Cottages is an independent holiday letting agency managing over 1,000 properties across the UK. With over 40 years’ experience in the industry, the company prides itself on its high quality of service for both their owners and guests. The local Sussex team, based in Mayfield, are always on hand to advise on any stage of the journey you’re at as an owner and happy to answer any questions you have about holiday letting a property in the area.

For more information visit www.classic.co.uk. Call 01435 205201 or email hello@classic.co.uk.