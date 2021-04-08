An estate agent’s guide to selling a house online

Promotion

Published: 11:52 AM April 8, 2021

An effective online advert can help you to sell your property quickly for the best possible price - Credit: Dales & Peaks

Like many picturesque parts of rural England, demand for property in the Peak District has soared during the last year. With more space and natural scenery on everyone’s wish list, houses are being snapped up by buyers from far and wide, with some offers even being made before viewings, according to Tom Currey, sales director at Dales & Peaks estate agents.

“Since the first lockdown, we’ve had quite a few buyers putting in offers based on our online adverts – and when they did go to view the property before exchanging, not one of them pulled out of the sale,” says Tom.

Tom advises sellers to highlight natural light and outdoor space in photos - Credit: Dales & Peaks

So, what’s the secret to successfully selling a property online? In Tom’s opinion, “proactive marketing” is essential for achieving a quick sale and getting the best possible price.

Here, we take a look at some of the ways effective online marketing can help you maximise viewings and attract serious buyers.

Get the best valuation

While some homeowners may choose to sell with online estate agents to save money, this can often result in their properties being undervalued or overvalued. A high street estate agent with local area knowledge is essential if you want to get the best price for your property, says Tom. “A bad valuation from an agent who doesn’t know the area can put people off and ultimately lose the seller a lot of money.

"We will often sell a house for above the asking price and for more than what was quoted from national estate agents because we know the neighbourhoods and which spots are desirable.”

Use professional photography

Good quality photos can help to attract serious buyers - Credit: Dales & Peaks

When it comes to attracting interest in your property, presentation is crucial. Dales & Peaks use professional photography to grab the attention of potential buyers and provide a clear vision of the property they are selling.

"I always advise people to find a balance between making your home look lived in, but not overly lived in – and to highlight natural light and outdoor space," says Tom. “Clear and accurate photos allow people to make an informed decision on whether they want to arrange a viewing."

3D video tours

Dales & Peaks are also one of the only high street estate agents to offer 3D video tours on every house they sell, giving prospective buyers the chance to view properties through a virtual, immersive experience.

“We’ve been doing 3D tours for years but they’ve become a necessity recently, with many people unable to go to viewings in person,” says Tom. “People can explore every nook and cranny of the house as well as the garden and street view – there's no hiding anything, which means our sellers are only attracting buyers who are likely to put in an offer.”

Provide as much information as possible

Professional photos and 3D tours can help to give potential buyers a better idea of whether the house is what they're looking for and avoid time-wasting - Credit: Dales & Peaks

Successful online adverts need to provide as much information as possible to ensure buyers are well informed from the outset. This means providing a detailed description of the property and measured floorplans.

“The idea is that potential buyers can get as much concise information and facts as possible so they know if the house will work for them, which again, helps to avoid time-wasting and ensures a smooth house sale,” says Tom.

Grow your audience

With more people looking to escape to the country, many progressive estate agents are increasing the exposure of properties through social media. Dales & Peaks use online platforms such as Instagram and Facebook to reach a wider audience, with some adverts getting more than 40,000 views, according to Tom.

“Social media is one of the most powerful tools for marketing property right now, especially because the landscape is changing. People are moving to the Peak District and Derbyshire from places like Manchester, Sheffield and even London, so it definitely pays to generate interest from outside of the local area.”

