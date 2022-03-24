See inside this three-bedroom period cottage in the heart of Painswick on the market for £595,000

A lovely example of one of the period properties lining Vicarage Street in the heart of Painswick

What: Howitt Villa is a charming three-bedroom period cottage with numerous character features and stunning views of the Vicarage Street vista and far beyond.

Where: Painswick, Gloucestershire.

Inside: Accommodation includes light-filled sitting room, kitchen/breakfast room with separate utility area, large cellar, two double bedrooms and family bathroom on the first floor, with further double bedroom and shower room on the second floor.

Outside: The good-sized, low-maintenance garden is currently laid to gravel, with fantastic views. The final jewel in the Howitt Villa crown is its parking space, a rare asset in Vicarage Street.

How much: Guide price of £595,000.

Find out more: Call Murrays on 01452 814655 or visit murraysestateagents.co.uk

Howitt Villa, Painswick, Gloucestershire - Credit: murraysestateagents.co.uk

Howitt Villa, Painswick, Gloucestershire - Credit: murraysestateagents.co.uk