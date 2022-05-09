See inside this sensational £6m Norfolk coastal home

Property editor Rebecca MacNaughton has a look inside Bliss, a fabulous home at Blakeney, on sale at a guide price of £6,000,000 with Savills.

This nine-bedroom home, complete with its own cinema and swimming pool, was designed to get people talking.

Owner Lisa Lipscomb designed it alongside her husband – and founder of Everyman Cinemas – Daniel Broch, when they relocated from London to north Norfolk.

Stunning views from Bliss across the saltmarsh - Credit: Savills

It is arranged as a main house with a self-contained four-bedroom wing, known as The Cabin, which can either be used as overflow accommodation or run as a holiday let.

Cinema lovers are well catered for at Bliss! - Credit: Savills

Altogether, the home offers almost 10,000 sq ft of living space and cleverly uses windows, balconies, terraces, sliding doors and roof lanterns to maximise its views over Blakeney’s famous saltmarshes. A dedicated ‘sea room’, set between the ground and first floor, looks out towards the North Sea.

The stunning kitchen - Credit: Savills

At the heart of it all is an expansive kitchen, living and dining area, which leads out to the ‘resort’-like courtyard, where there is a swimming pool and outside terrace. There is also a steam room, treatment area and gym.

Bliss at Blakeney - one of the most stunning properties on the market? - Credit: Savills

The building also has great eco-credentials. It is made from cross-laminated timber (CLT), shipped over from Finland, and is heated by wood pellets that fuel a biomass boiler. It also has its own air recovery system which refreshes the air throughout the house.

Room with a view... - Credit: Savills

In addition, the ideal working-from-home space – a standalone, self-contained space known as The Hub – sits at the southernmost point of the property and there are over 1.7 acres of grounds, including an expansive lawn, decked area, wildflowers, kitchen garden and ornamental pond.

One of the designer bathrooms in Bliss at Blakeney - Credit: Savills

Savills

5 St Andrews Street

Norwich

01603 229229

savills.com



