See inside this sensational £6m Norfolk coastal home
- Credit: Savills
Property editor Rebecca MacNaughton has a look inside Bliss, a fabulous home at Blakeney, on sale at a guide price of £6,000,000 with Savills.
This nine-bedroom home, complete with its own cinema and swimming pool, was designed to get people talking.
Owner Lisa Lipscomb designed it alongside her husband – and founder of Everyman Cinemas – Daniel Broch, when they relocated from London to north Norfolk.
It is arranged as a main house with a self-contained four-bedroom wing, known as The Cabin, which can either be used as overflow accommodation or run as a holiday let.
Altogether, the home offers almost 10,000 sq ft of living space and cleverly uses windows, balconies, terraces, sliding doors and roof lanterns to maximise its views over Blakeney’s famous saltmarshes. A dedicated ‘sea room’, set between the ground and first floor, looks out towards the North Sea.
At the heart of it all is an expansive kitchen, living and dining area, which leads out to the ‘resort’-like courtyard, where there is a swimming pool and outside terrace. There is also a steam room, treatment area and gym.
The building also has great eco-credentials. It is made from cross-laminated timber (CLT), shipped over from Finland, and is heated by wood pellets that fuel a biomass boiler. It also has its own air recovery system which refreshes the air throughout the house.
Most Read
- 1 Where was The Essex Serpent TV series filmed?
- 2 Win a short break at Wrea Head Hall on the edge of the North York Moors
- 3 Tanya Bardsley on why she left The Real Housewives of Cheshire
- 4 6 stunning Peak District walks across the counties
- 5 Cheltenham chippy to compete in Britain's Top Takeaways
- 6 Win tickets to see Alfie Boe and Michael Ball at Plymouth Central Park
- 7 World's largest gathering of vampires planned at Whitby Abbey
- 8 10 Cheshire events celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee
- 9 10 Yorkshire events celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee
- 10 20 of the best places to eat out in St Ives
In addition, the ideal working-from-home space – a standalone, self-contained space known as The Hub – sits at the southernmost point of the property and there are over 1.7 acres of grounds, including an expansive lawn, decked area, wildflowers, kitchen garden and ornamental pond.
Savills
5 St Andrews Street
Norwich
01603 229229
savills.com