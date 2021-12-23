Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
Peek inside this £3.85m Essex mansion

Author Picture Icon

Hannah Gildart

Published: 3:13 PM December 23, 2021
Stebbing Hall

A stunning mansion in a sought-after location - Credit: Fenn Wright

Built to impress 

Stebbing Hall, Stebbing 

Large hallway and staircase

The central reception hall is at the heart of the property - Credit: Fenn Wright

A showstopping Georgian-style mansion in a picturesque setting 

Built to a high specification in the early 1990s, Stebbing Hall is a spectacular nine-bedroom country house in a peaceful, rural setting. The Georgian-style features include impressive facades, tall sash windows, quoins, high ceilings and generous room proportions. Ideally arranged for entertaining on a grand scale, the pleasing layout radiates from a magnificent central reception hall. 

Large kitchen with central island and breakfast room

A kitchen for entertaining and family life - Credit: Fenn Wright

The spacious kitchen extends into an oval-shaped breakfast area with three-quarter-height continuous windows and French doors that allow you to spill out on to the terrace. From here, there are fine views across the 9.25 acres of beautiful grounds, which include paddocks and a stable yard, a children’s play area, two ponds and a tennis court. 

Stebbing Hall exterior

Stebbing Hall exterior - Credit: Fenn Wright


We love... 

A coach house provides further accommodation, offices and six lock-up garages. 


Guide price: £3,850,000 

Contact: Fenn Wright Signature, 01245 292 100 


Essex Life
Essex

