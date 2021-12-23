Peek inside this £3.85m Essex mansion

Built to impress

A showstopping Georgian-style mansion in a picturesque setting

Built to a high specification in the early 1990s, Stebbing Hall is a spectacular nine-bedroom country house in a peaceful, rural setting. The Georgian-style features include impressive facades, tall sash windows, quoins, high ceilings and generous room proportions. Ideally arranged for entertaining on a grand scale, the pleasing layout radiates from a magnificent central reception hall.

The spacious kitchen extends into an oval-shaped breakfast area with three-quarter-height continuous windows and French doors that allow you to spill out on to the terrace. From here, there are fine views across the 9.25 acres of beautiful grounds, which include paddocks and a stable yard, a children’s play area, two ponds and a tennis court.

A coach house provides further accommodation, offices and six lock-up garages.





