Look inside this £3.5million Essex country home

Hunters Lodge, Fryerning

An opulent four-bedroom country home with incredible leisure facilities

The house is impeccably designed - Credit: Zoe Napier

This stunning property is nestled in 5.8 acres of coppiced woodland, with a long drive leading to the luxury 2,110 sq ft main house. There are a number of outbuildings alongside a detached garage building, which houses up to six vehicles and a spacious one-bedroom annexe. The main house is beautifully presented, with four first-floor bedrooms and three en suites. All fitted furniture, including the kitchen, is by Armstrong Jordan bespoke furniture makers.

Infinity pool with mood lighting - Credit: Zoe Napier

The jewel in the crown is the private health spa complex, which boasts an infinity pool with mood lighting, a steam room and a traditional sauna. Guests will be impressed by the fully equipped private bar, gaming room, cinema room, gym and yoga room.



We love...

The beautiful grounds are teeming with wildlife, and can be enjoyed from the terraces and al fresco kitchen.

Woodland surrounds the property - Credit: Zoe Napier

Guide price: £3,500,000

Contact: Zoe Napier Group, 01621 840 333



