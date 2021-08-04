Published: 3:31 PM August 4, 2021

£2,750,000, Yeomans, Queens Road, Cowes. Exceptional contemporary house in prime waterfront position featuring balconies and roof terrace with views of the Solent, plus garden, gated access to seafront and undercroft parking. Spence Willard, Cowes, 01983 200880, spencewillard.co.uk - Credit: Spence Willard

With the Isle of Wight receiving national attention when The Times named it as one of the UK’s best places to live in 2021, commenting that: ‘Life is slow, but the broadband is fast on this island with oodles of outdoorsy charm’, Emma Caulton takes a look at some of the best property on sale

How much? £2,750,000

What's the address? Yeomans, Queens Road, Cowes

This exceptional contemporary house is in a prime waterfront position and features balconies and roof terrace with views of the Solent, plus garden, gated access to the seafront and undercroft parking.

Enjoy sea views as you entertain and cook for friends and family - Credit: Spence Willard

Who's the agent? Spence Willard, Cowes, 01983 200880, spencewillard.co.uk

£2,000,000, Freshwater Court, Freshwater. Grand period property including billiard room with atrium, tower and annexe; set in extensive grounds with tennis court and outbuildings. Fine & Country, Newport, 01983 520000 - Credit: Fine & Country

How much? £2,000,000

What's the address? Freshwater Court, Freshwater

This grand eight-bedroom period property includes a billiard room with atrium, tower and annexe all set in extensive grounds with a tennis court and outbuildings.

Who's the agent? Fine & Country, Newport, 01983 520000, fineandcountry.com

£1,975,000, The Hermitage, Whitwell. Landmark country house in grounds of more than 11 acres and direct access to walks and riding across St Catherine’s Down. Spence Willard, Cowes, 01983 200880 - Credit: Spence Willard

How much? £1,975,000

What's the address? The Hermitage, Whitwell

This landmark 10 bedroom country house sits in grounds of more than 11 acres and has direct access to walks and riding across St Catherine’s Down.

The grand sitting room is an elegant place to relax and enjoy views of the grounds - Credit: Spence Willard

Who's the agent? Spence Willard, Cowes, 01983 200880, spencewillard.co.uk

Gotten Manor, Chale - Credit: Inigo



How much? 2,000,000

What's the address? Gotten Manor, Chale

An established smallholding in the Domesday Book of 1086, the Grade II-listed Gotten Manor has been an inhabited farm for at least the last thousand years. With views off the south coast of the Island it is surrounded by abundant, mature planting in five acres including outbuildings which have been converted to exemplary self-contained accommodation with the potential to provide significant income.

This stunning period property is brimming with historical features - Credit: Inigo

Who's the agent? Inigo, London, 020 3687 3071, inigo.com

Oakhill Road, Seaview - Credit: The Agency UK

How much? 1,800,000

What's the address? Oakhill Road, Seaview

A truly stunning five bedroom home with spectacular sea views across the Solent. The lower ground floor can be totally independent and would make a superb annex or holiday accommodation.

Beams, arches and sea views, what more could you want in a property? - Credit: The Agency UK

Who's the agent? The Agency UK, London, 02081 871 747, theagencyuk.com