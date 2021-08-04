5 of the best properties for sale on the Isle of Wight
- Credit: Spence Willard
With the Isle of Wight receiving national attention when The Times named it as one of the UK’s best places to live in 2021, commenting that: ‘Life is slow, but the broadband is fast on this island with oodles of outdoorsy charm’, Emma Caulton takes a look at some of the best property on sale
How much? £2,750,000
What's the address? Yeomans, Queens Road, Cowes
This exceptional contemporary house is in a prime waterfront position and features balconies and roof terrace with views of the Solent, plus garden, gated access to the seafront and undercroft parking.
Who's the agent? Spence Willard, Cowes, 01983 200880, spencewillard.co.uk
How much? £2,000,000
What's the address? Freshwater Court, Freshwater
This grand eight-bedroom period property includes a billiard room with atrium, tower and annexe all set in extensive grounds with a tennis court and outbuildings.
Who's the agent? Fine & Country, Newport, 01983 520000, fineandcountry.com
How much? £1,975,000
What's the address? The Hermitage, Whitwell
This landmark 10 bedroom country house sits in grounds of more than 11 acres and has direct access to walks and riding across St Catherine’s Down.
Who's the agent? Spence Willard, Cowes, 01983 200880, spencewillard.co.uk
How much? 2,000,000
What's the address? Gotten Manor, Chale
An established smallholding in the Domesday Book of 1086, the Grade II-listed Gotten Manor has been an inhabited farm for at least the last thousand years. With views off the south coast of the Island it is surrounded by abundant, mature planting in five acres including outbuildings which have been converted to exemplary self-contained accommodation with the potential to provide significant income.
Who's the agent? Inigo, London, 020 3687 3071, inigo.com
How much? 1,800,000
What's the address? Oakhill Road, Seaview
A truly stunning five bedroom home with spectacular sea views across the Solent. The lower ground floor can be totally independent and would make a superb annex or holiday accommodation.
Who's the agent? The Agency UK, London, 02081 871 747, theagencyuk.com