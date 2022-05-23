Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
See inside this five-bedroom Oxfordshire home on the market for £1.3 million

Author Picture Icon

Vijay Arogyasami

Published: 6:00 PM May 23, 2022
Ivyley, Aston, Bampton, Oxfordshire

Ivyley, Aston, Bampton, Oxfordshire - Credit: perrybishop.co.uk

A substantial five-bedroom detached home on the edge of Aston, Oxfordshire

What: Ivyley is a unique five-bedroom detached home, beautifully presented and situated on the very edge of Aston in a rural position overlooking its own paddock to the rear.  

Where: Aston, Bampton, Oxfordshire. 

Inside: Accommodation includes spacious hall with decorative fireplace and ceiling beams, substantial kitchen/dining room, well-equipped kitchen with Neff appliances, dining area with vaulted ceiling and underfloor heating, first-floor sitting room with rural views, and playroom/boot room. Further accommodation includes a mezzanine area with wood-burning stove leading to decked roof terrace, five double bedrooms, family bathroom, shower room and cloakroom.  

Outside: The mature gardens comprise lawn with decked and paved seating areas, mature shrubs and trees, a kitchen garden and small orchard. There are two separate driveways, off-road parking, double garage, and three-and-a-half acres of fenced paddock land.

How much: Guide price £1.375 million. 

Find out more: Call Perry Bishop on 01367 240356 or visit perrybishop.co.uk

