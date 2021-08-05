Magazines Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Subscribe
See inside this Kingswear home on the market for over £1.5 million

Martha Griffiths

Published: 2:32 PM August 5, 2021   
A view from the opposite side of the River Dart, the property is nestled in trees high above the water

The property has amazing views of the River Dart - Credit: Savills

We take a look inside Devon Life's Property of the Month as listed on Savills. The home in Kingswear, Dartmouth is on the market for offers over £1.5 million.

The Edge in Kingswear is a contemporary detached house, built in about 2013. It offers bright accommodation over two floors and is beautifully presented throughout. The ground floor reception room is open plan with two sets of sliding doors leading to the wraparound teak-decked terrace and offers superb views across the estuary and out to sea. Within the open plan reception room, the kitchen is fitted with integral appliances including hob, oven, dishwasher and fridge and extends through to the dining and sitting areas, where there is a woodburning stove set in attractive chimney recess.

The living consists of wicker chair, sofa, and coffee table. Large glass doors lead out to the balcony

The ground floor reception room is open plan - Credit: Savills

A circular staircase rises to the galleried landing on the first floor. The two double bedrooms are both beautifully appointed. The ground floor bedroom offers an ensuite bathroom with both bath and walk-in shower and has a door leading to the adjoining stone terrace.

The first floor bedroom benefits from an ensuite shower room and sliding doors to the private decked terrace overlooking the water. The integral garage with remote control door and electric charging point also houses a utility area.

Front of the property, the doors and windows are painted eggshell blue and the exterior of the turret staircase is impressive

The Edge is the perfect secluded bolt-hole - Credit: Savills

The location of The Edge is just stunning, situated in the beautiful and sought after village of Kingswear, which sits on the sunny, east bank of the Dart Estuary in the South Hams. The village, which lies in the South Devon Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, offers two great pubs, a village shop that sells everyday necessities, a post office, a church, The Royal Dart Yacht Club and a steam railway station.

The River Dart’s deepwater port attracts sailing vessels from all over the world and is considered to be one of the prettiest in Europe. For sailing enthusiasts, Kingswear is at the centre of one of the finest cruising grounds in the UK and there are three well-known marinas on the river with first class facilities for sailing and motor yacht owners alike.

two wooden chairs and table sit on a balcony overlooking the water

A private deck overlooks the water - Credit: Savills

