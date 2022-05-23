See inside this stunning £2 million home near Leeds

This stunning home is a cocoon of comfort and full of personality, nestling in gorgeous gardens that offer a pocket of peace

Where: Lake View, Lakeland Drive, Alwoodley, Leeds, LS17 7PH





The handsome property - Credit: Fine & Country

What: Lake View was designed by the current owners and built to an exceptionally high standard throughout, with the added advantage of the breath-taking panoramic views to the rear towards picturesque countryside and Eccup Reservoir. An electric gated entrance reveals spacious living accommodation extending to approximately 3810 sq. ft.

Inside: The elegant double height reception hall, with a grand central staircase, leads to all the principal reception rooms. The hall is open plan to the light and airy dining room with a gas fire and wall mounted speakers, which in turn opens to a stunning dining kitchen. One of the most striking features is the family room, with bespoke sunken seating area with acoustic wooden wall panels and spectacular views over the rear garden and beyond. A stunning wood and glass staircase leads to the first floor where four double bedrooms can be located. The main bedroom has a wonderful balcony overlooking the countryside, a dressing area with his and her fitted wardrobes and a generous en suite bathroom. Two of the three further bedrooms have en suite bathrooms, with the second bedroom also enjoying the benefits of a balcony and there is a further luxury house bathroom.

Outside: Outside, to the front of the property are electric gates leading to a driveway providing ample parking for numerous vehicles and leading to a detached double garage with an electric door. There is a lawned area to the front of the property with flower bed borders and a variety of mature trees and hedges. To the rear of the property are extensive, private grounds mainly laid to lawn looking over Eccup Reservoir and beyond, with a generous patio area and a beautiful pond with an abundance of wildlife.

Price: £2,000,000

Contact: Fine & Country Leeds, 0113 203 4939 fineandcountry.com

The cosy family room is made for movies - Credit: Fine & Country

Well-equipped family kitchen - Credit: Fine & Country

Stunning outdoor space with gorgeous views - Credit: Fine & Country

LuxurLuxurious bathroomious bathroom - Credit: Fine & Country



