See inside this stunning £5.85 million modern home near Bowdon

Vijay Arogyasami

Published: 8:48 AM November 8, 2021
Big house in Bowdon

An aerial photograph of Little Acre, Bowdon - Credit: Jackson-Stops

This contemporary property has exacting standards throughout

Where: Little Acre, Charcoal Woods, Charcoal Road, Bowdon 

Little Acre was completed in 2014, with professional interior design throughout. The imposing exterior sets the tone for this attractively designed house, which was privately commissioned and is arranged over four floors. The ground floor takes full advantage of the stunning plot with bi-folding doors along the back of the property. 

The property has a carefully designed layout and well-proportioned rooms, including an Acanthus bespoke kitchen with a range of Gaggenau appliances. There is a media room, library, drawing room, dining room, study, games room, swimming pool, steam room and gym, master bedroom suite with dressing room and bathroom and five further bedroom suites.

The private grounds are beautifully landscaped with extensive lawned areas and specimen trees. There is a substantial gravel driveway with secure gates providing an attractive entrance, unseen from the road, with ample off-road parking for several vehicles and access to the double garage.

Little Acre is within easy reach of the centre of Hale, Bowdon and Altrincham, and in a private and secluded location. 

Price: £5.85million
jackson-stops.co.uk

Luxury kitchen

The luxury kitchen - Credit: Jackson-Stops

swimming pool

The swimming pool at Little Acre - Credit: Jackson-Stops

sitting room

The sitting room at Little Acre - Credit: Jackson-Stops

Imposing hall

The imposing hall - Credit: Jackson-Stops

Modern mansion house

Little Acre has a gravel driveway with secure gates - Credit: Jackson-Stops


