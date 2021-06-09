See inside this stunning £1.2 million home near Pendle Hill

Published: 8:30 AM June 9, 2021

This timber-framed beauty will stop you in your tracks, with rolling green fields all around.

Location: Whalley Road, Pendleton

What: Dating back to the 1930s, Long Acre is a substantial family home which has been significantly improved and upgraded to a high specification under the current ownership.

Inside: Set over three floors with four reception rooms, six bedrooms (including annexe) and five bathrooms, the house extends to approximately 4,333 sq ft and is immaculately presented and maintained.

Outside: Surrounded by superb and private landscaped gardens and grounds with lovely views, this property is truly individual and well-placed for commuting and access to Ribble Valley schools.

Price: £1,200,000

CONTACT: Fine and Country, 01254 828 922, fineandcountry.com

Long Acre, Whalley Road, Pendleton - Credit: Fine and Country

Long Acre, Whalley Road, Pendleton - Credit: Fine and Country

Long Acre lounge - Credit: Fine and Country

Long Acre dining room - Credit: Fine and Country

Long Acre kitchen - Credit: Fine and Country

Long Acre back garden - Credit: Fine and Country

Long Acre, bathroom - Credit: Fine and Country

Long Acre bedroom - Credit: Fine and Country

SUBSCRIBE: To Lancashire Life magazine's print or digital editions to discover everything that's wonderful about living in the county

