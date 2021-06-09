See inside this stunning £1.2 million home near Pendle Hill
- Credit: Fine and Country
This timber-framed beauty will stop you in your tracks, with rolling green fields all around.
Location: Whalley Road, Pendleton
What: Dating back to the 1930s, Long Acre is a substantial family home which has been significantly improved and upgraded to a high specification under the current ownership.
Inside: Set over three floors with four reception rooms, six bedrooms (including annexe) and five bathrooms, the house extends to approximately 4,333 sq ft and is immaculately presented and maintained.
Outside: Surrounded by superb and private landscaped gardens and grounds with lovely views, this property is truly individual and well-placed for commuting and access to Ribble Valley schools.
Price: £1,200,000
CONTACT: Fine and Country, 01254 828 922, fineandcountry.com
