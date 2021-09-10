Magazines Subscribe Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People
See inside this stunning £1.5 million 12 acre property near Wigan

Author Picture Icon

Vijay Arogyasami

Published: 8:02 AM September 10, 2021   
Longhurst, Hall Lane sits in 12 acres of grounds.

Longhurst is a truly spectacular, six-bedroomed detached period house with excellent equestrian facilities. 

Undoubtedly one of the finest country homes in the area, it boasts a glorious setting and grounds extending to approximately 12 acres.

Surrounded by stunning parkland and woods, the property includes a long, sweeping tree-lined drive, formal manicured gardens including a beautifully landscaped Bents Indian stone patio/terrace, large ponds, paddocks and a mixture of high quality wooden and brick built stables.

Despite the rural setting and feeling of complete privacy, the house is anything but secluded. 

Price: Offers in excess of £1,550,000 

Contact: Regan & Hallworth, Wigan, 01942 205 555, reganandhallworth.com 


The property sits within 12 acres of grounds.

Make the most of the stables on site.

Longhurst, Hall Lane sits in 12 acres of grounds.

Longhurst is undoubtedly one of the finest country homes in the area.

Enjoy garden views from the lounge.

Enjoy spacious accommodation throughout the house.

The kitchen/diner is large for entertaining.

The property is great for horse lovers.

