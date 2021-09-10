See inside this stunning £1.5 million 12 acre property near Wigan
- Credit: reganandhallworth.com
Longhurst is a truly spectacular, six-bedroomed detached period house with excellent equestrian facilities.
Undoubtedly one of the finest country homes in the area, it boasts a glorious setting and grounds extending to approximately 12 acres.
Surrounded by stunning parkland and woods, the property includes a long, sweeping tree-lined drive, formal manicured gardens including a beautifully landscaped Bents Indian stone patio/terrace, large ponds, paddocks and a mixture of high quality wooden and brick built stables.
Despite the rural setting and feeling of complete privacy, the house is anything but secluded.
Price: Offers in excess of £1,550,000
Contact: Regan & Hallworth, Wigan, 01942 205 555, reganandhallworth.com