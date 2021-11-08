Take a look at these fab four cosy Norfolk homes on the market

Property editor Rebecca MacNaughton casts her eye on some superb county homes.





Gooderstone

The Street

Guide price: £700,000

William H Brown Select, 01603 950112, williamhbrown.co.uk

The lounge - Credit: William H Brown

The kitchen - Credit: William H Brown

Exposed brick walls, rustic flagstone floors and partly vaulted ceilings make this four-bedroom barn conversion in Gooderstone a characterful home.

It has an open-plan hallway and dining hall on the ground floor, as well as a study, cloakroom and sitting room, which features a cosy wood-burning stove set into an imposing brick hearth.

At the opposite end of the property you will find an impressive kitchen and breakfast room, which is well-fitted and offers a good range of wall and base units, granite work surfaces, large kitchen island and space for an electric range-style cooker.

The upstairs bedrooms are accessed off a galleried landing, which also leads to a family bathroom with a freestanding roll-top bath and a separate shower.

Outside, the fully enclosed gardens are mainly laid to lawn and include two separate seating areas.

South Lodge, Earlham Road - Credit: Pymm & Co

Norwich

Earlham Road

Guide price: £1,200,000

Pymm & Co, 01603 305805, pymmand.co.uk

The kitchen - Credit: Pymm & Co

South Lodge - Credit: Pymm & Co

South Lodge was built in the mid-19th century for one of two superintendents at Earlham Cemetery.

The five-bedroom property was sold at auction in 2015 and has since been fully renovated.

It still offers some fine examples of Gothic architecture and distinctive period features, including its arched windows featuring pretty stained glass, exposed floors and timbers and six Victorian-era fireplaces.

Other highlights include its impressive four-metre ceiling heights, a huge fitted kitchen and a luxury marble bathroom.

The sale also includes a partially restored one-bedroom coach house, which could be renovated and offers ample opportunity for new owners.

There is also a garden, extending to around a quarter of an acre, and access to the surrounding grounds which include Earlham Cemetery and 35 acres of protected Victorian woodland.

The Rockland home - Credit: Warners

Rockland All Saints

The Street

Guide price: £850,000-£875,000

Warners, 01953 604431, warnersprop.com

The Rockland home - Credit: Warners

The kitchen - Credit: Warners

This five-bedroom farmhouse sits in a third of an acre and has just been restored, blending traditional timber-framed features with a modern finish.

Accommodation includes an open-plan kitchen and family room, featuring a range cooker, modern Shaker-style units and quartz work surfaces, as well as a utility room and downstairs cloakroom.

The formal dining room will provide a lovely dinner space for family and friends and the sitting room, which overlooks the garden, features exposed beams and a cosy wood-burning stove nestled into a large feature fireplace.

The first-floor master bedroom has built-in wardrobes and a luxury en suite fitted with a beautiful copper bath.

The remaining four bedrooms are arranged over the first and second floors and are served by a large family bathroom and a separate shower room.

The Quayside home - Credit: William H Brown

Norwich

Quayside

Guide price: £750,000

William H Brown Select, 01603 950112, williamhbrown.co.uk

The kitchen - Credit: William H Brown

The lounge - Credit: William H Brown

This pretty pastel blue townhouse overlooking the River Wensum is undoubtedly one of the city’s most photographed properties - and inside it is beautiful, too.

Known as The Merchants House, it is Grade II listed and offers some huge living spaces – particularly when you consider how central it is – as well as gorgeous period details and plenty of flexibility. There is even the option to rearrange the rooms to create another bedroom, if required, transforming it into a four-bedroom townhouse.

There is a welcoming reception hall, fitted kitchen and lovely sitting room on the ground floor, while the two upstairs rooms - currently arranged as an office and further sitting room - overlook the river.

The master bedroom is located on the third floor and comes with an en suite shower room.

Outside there is a small courtyard garden and a parking space which can be accessed from nearby Pigg Lane.