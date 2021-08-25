4 of the best luxury properties on sale in Essex

Published: 12:30 PM August 25, 2021

Looking for a property in Essex? We take a sneak peak inside four incredible Essex homes for sale now...

Rams Farm, Fordham. - Credit: Nicholas Percival

Rams Farm, Fordham

Rams Farm is an impressive Grade II listed timber-framed six-bedroom farmhouse. It is believed to date from the 16th century, with 18th century and contemporary additions.

The property retains a wealth of period features including exposed beams. It also boasts a range of traditional outbuildings, which offer potential revenue streams.

The property enjoys an edge-of-village location within an idyllic setting.

The plot is in excess of seven acres, including a paddock, woodland and pond, all surrounded by active farmland.

Why we love it... The garden and grounds feature a pond, vegetable plot and extensive lawns. On the other side of Rams Farm Road is a further parcel of land with a number of fruit trees.

Guide price: Offers in excess of £1.6m; Contact: Nicholas Percival Colchester | 01206 563 222

Farm Hill House, Kelvedon. - Credit: Strutt & Parker

Farm Hill House, Kelvedon

A fine example of a classic Edwardian country home set within private landscaped grounds, Farm Hill House exudes elegance and retains the original charm of the era, including high ceilings throughout.

This wonderful home has been sympathetically renovated both internally and externally over the past few years, with a number of modern twists implemented with a subtle approach.

As you enter this architectural wonder, the sheer scale of detail soon becomes apparent. The impressive hallway meets the garden room, which enjoys views over the landscaped grounds and features a dual-view fireplace.

Why we love it... The 3.25-acre grounds play host to a heated swimming pool, Edwardian pool house, tennis court and landscaped pond.

Guide price: £3.5m; Contact: Strutt & Parker Chelmsford | 01245 254 600

Brooklands, Colne Engaine. - Credit: Adrydog 2016/Zoe Napier Group

Brooklands, Colne Engaine

This versatile property offers an attractive double-gabled chalet-style frontage set back on its 0.25-acre plot, which offers extensive parking, garaging and general space.

From the rear elevation, the true size of the property can be experienced, with high-hedge boundaries forming a private south-facing sun-trap garden with heated swimming pool and extensive barbecue terrace.

The upstairs of the property was extended around 20 years ago and has been further improved with a quality kitchen and modern bathrooms.

There are up to five ground and first-floor bedrooms, offering flexibility for additional home-office spaces or a ground-floor annexe.

Why we love it... There is the advantage of an attached double-width garage. This could become additional accommodation, subject to approval. A double-length open cart lodge makes an ideal workshop space.

Guide price: Offers in excess of £800,000; Contact: Zoe Napier Group | 01621 840 333

Chithams, Ramsden Heath. - Credit: Jackson Stops

Chithams, Ramsden Heath

Chithams is a beautifully presented period residence set in 25 acres of tranquil mixed grounds, including meadows, woodland, garden and a heated swimming pool.

The formal gardens surrounding the house are very established and have been professionally landscaped to maximise this unique outdoor setting.

The Grade II listed main house dates back to 1395, with additions in the 17th and 21st centuries.

The charming reception hall offers lovely views and provides access to the first floor via a sweeping staircase.

There’s a cinema room, a wonderful sitting room with stone fireplace and covered verandas, which enjoy enviable views.

Why we love it... The property is accessed via an extensive driveway, which leads through electric oak gates and into a substantial courtyard located between the Essex barn and main residence. The property is also protected by a listed moat.

Guide price: POA; Contact: Jackson-Stops Chelmsford | 01245 806 101

Properties shown were on sale at time of writing.

