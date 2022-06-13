Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
Take a look inside this luxury £925,000 Norwich home

Author Picture Icon

Dominic Castle

Published: 2:41 PM June 13, 2022
Updated: 2:44 PM June 13, 2022
Luxury abounds at St Giles

Property editor Rebecca MacNaughton looks inside a fabulous luxury Norwich home; guide price £925,000 with Sowerbys 

When it comes to city centre living, this three-bedroom home on St Giles Street in Norwich is just about as luxurious as it gets. 

Known as Gurney House, the property is located just a stone’s throw from some of the best shops, restaurants and cafes in the area and was formerly part of 38 St Giles Street, a luxury bed and breakfast, and selling agents, Sowerbys, say it still feels that way, as opulent and comfortable as a "boutique hotel." 

Elegant luxury in the heart of Norwich

It is part of a Grade II listed building built in 1700 for the Gurney family and was once home to the former Lord Mayor of Norwich. 

Stylish bedroom in the middle of the city

The property is entered through its original Georgian-era door, which leads into a spacious hallway, complete with pamment tiles, and then into an elegant living room. 

The space mixes heritage colours with oak flooring, as well as classic cornicing details, and it is ideal, whether you want to entertain friends and family or just sit back and relax knowing that the bright lights of Norwich are never far away. 

One of the luxury bedrooms

Towards the rear of the home there is a modern and well-fitted kitchen/breakfast room, which offers plenty of storage and worktop space, a bespoke seating area and access to the south-facing garden through an over-sized door. 

Upstairs, the beautiful period features continue: the master bedroom includes cornicing and a ceiling rose, plus original oak parquet flooring and its own eye-catching feature fireplace.  

Luxury bathroom

The first-floor bathroom is just as luxurious and features a brushed nickel bateau bath, as well as a separate cloakroom and a large fully tiled walk-in shower. 

Two further double bedrooms, each with en suite shower rooms, can be found upstairs. 

Sowerbys 
Old Bank of England Court 
Queen Street 
Norwich 
01603 950215 
sowerbys.com 

Norfolk Magazine
Property Secrets
Norfolk

