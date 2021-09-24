How to make your home more energy efficient: 4 benefits of installing energy saving upgrades

Promotion

Published: 11:55 AM September 24, 2021

Fineline can provide a wide range of high-quality, energy efficient doors and windows for all areas of your home. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Did you know you could be losing most of your home’s heat through the front door and windows?

With some simple home improvements, you can cut your energy bills, help the environment and transform your interior.

Steve Rawding, from Fineline, a home improvements company based in Kent, reveals how a few changes to your windows and doors can benefit you.

1) Effective insulation and security

Fineline can provide numerous materials for windows and doors such as uPVC, timber and aluminium to improve your interior and reduce heat loss. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Upgrading your windows and exterior doors is the easiest way to improve your home’s energy efficiency. It can prevent heat from escaping and lower your monthly energy bill. It’s an easy home improvement that can make a big difference.

Double-glazing your existing window frames can instantly reduce their energy output. However, older double-glazed windows may not be performing at the level that newer versions can. Materials such as uPVC are popular for both windows and exterior doors, providing a balance of durability, affordability and energy efficiency.

Steve commented: “Most houses lose around 10 per cent of their heat through the windows alone. However, the great thing about windows is that they are the easiest and often the most rewarding way of energy-proofing your home. Effective double-glazing and modern materials can provide you with even greater comfort.”

2) Conserves your home’s heat

There’s always that one room in the house that gets abnormally cold when autumn and winter arrive. Draughts can be very irritating, and often difficult to fix without the latest door and window improvements. Steve explained: “Modern, energy-efficient windows and exterior doors lock the heat inside your home whilst blocking out the cold. Installing modern windows will also help maximise the amount of natural light able to enter your home.”

Single-glazed windows and older variants of double-glazing will often lead to higher energy bills, and should be replaced to increase your home's energy efficiency. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

3) Substantial energy savings

If you’re looking to reduce your monthly electricity bill, it’s worth checking your doors and windows’ energy efficiency. You should replace any single-glazed windows as soon as possible, as this will help you save money in the long run. saving yourself more in the long run.

Steve said: “Upgrading older windows and doors with energy-efficient versions could save 30 to 40 per cent on winter heating bills.

“We advise our customers to look out for the products that deliver low thermal transmittance, known as the U-value. This value measures how easily the heat passes through the frame material. When assessing a window or door’s ability to retain warmth, the lower the U-value the better.”

4) Reduces your home’s carbon emissions

One of the greatest benefits of modernising your windows and exterior doors is the positive impact it has on the environment. Top of the line doors and windows come equipped with numerous features that help to reduce your household’s carbon footprint, such as:

Weatherstrips

Thermal break barriers

Warm edge spacer bars

Multi-chambered profile

Steve told us: “By adequately insulating your home, you are reducing the amount of energy needed to heat it and therefore reducing your carbon emissions. Old conservatories, particularly those with polycarbonate roofs, are notorious for a lack of heat retention. We can advise where you can save on your energy bills and improve your household’s environmental output.”

