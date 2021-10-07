Magazines Subscribe Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People
Great British Life > Homes and Gardens > Property

See inside this £1.75 million period detached four-bedroom farmhouse in the Cotswolds

Author Picture Icon

Candia McKormack

Published: 8:52 AM October 7, 2021   
Manor Farm, Prescott, Gotherington, Cheltenham, Gloucestershire

Manor Farm, Prescott, Gotherington, Cheltenham, Gloucestershire - Credit: Simon Foster Photography Ltd

What: Manor Farm is a period detached four-bedroom farmhouse built of Cotswold stone with outbuildings, set in 31 acres. 

Where: Prescott, Gotherington, Cheltenham, Gloucestershire. 

InsIde: Featuring gothic-style arched doorways, tiled floors, exposed beams and panelling. Accommodation includes welcoming hall, dual-aspect 
sitting room with woodburner, conservatory/garden room with views of the garden, dining room, bespoke kitchen with Rayburn, exposed stone work and beams. The principal bedroom has an en suite shower room, and there are three further bedrooms. 

OutsIde: Set in a beautiful position with outstanding views, at the top of a country lane. Double open-fronted garage, outbuildings and stables.  Stunning southwest-facing landscaped garden with many features, including pond, lawns, flower beds and borders. In total, the plot 
extends to about 31 acres, incorporating fields with woodland and pasture fields. 

How much: Guide price of £1.75m. 

FInd out more: Call Hayman-Joyce on 01608 651188. www.haymanjoyce.co.uk

Manor Farm, Prescott, Gotherington, Cheltenham, Gloucestershire

Manor Farm, Prescott, Gotherington, Cheltenham, Gloucestershire - Credit: Simon Foster Photography Ltd

Manor Farm, Prescott, Gotherington, Cheltenham, Gloucestershire

Manor Farm, Prescott, Gotherington, Cheltenham, Gloucestershire - Credit: Simon Foster Photography Ltd

Manor Farm, Prescott, Gotherington, Cheltenham, Gloucestershire

Manor Farm, Prescott, Gotherington, Cheltenham, Gloucestershire - Credit: Simon Foster Photography Ltd

Manor Farm, Prescott, Gotherington, Cheltenham, Gloucestershire

Manor Farm, Prescott, Gotherington, Cheltenham, Gloucestershire - Credit: Simon Foster Photography Ltd

Manor Farm, Prescott, Gotherington, Cheltenham, Gloucestershire

Manor Farm, Prescott, Gotherington, Cheltenham, Gloucestershire - Credit: Simon Foster Photography Ltd


Cotswold Life

Don't Miss

The Hairy Bikers stand outside bright, colourful beach huts on a beach in Scarborough

Yorkshire Life

The Hairy Bikers Go North to explore the Yorkshire coast

Beth Windsor

person
The North Norfolk Railway's  'Norfolk Lights Express' service is back this Christmas

Norfolk Magazine

The Norfolk Lights Express is back for spectacular winter train rides

Dominic Castle

Author Picture Icon
Get ready for toil and trouble at Drusillas Park's Halloween Shriek Week

Sussex Life

10 spooky Halloween events in Sussex

Eve Smallman

Author Picture Icon
A turkey is still the traditional choice for Christmas - and what better than a free-range Norfolk Bronze from Morton's?

Norfolk Magazine | Win

Win a fabulous free-range Morton's Norfolk turkey for Christmas!

Dominic Castle

Author Picture Icon