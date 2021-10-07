See inside this £1.75 million period detached four-bedroom farmhouse in the Cotswolds

Published: 8:52 AM October 7, 2021

What: Manor Farm is a period detached four-bedroom farmhouse built of Cotswold stone with outbuildings, set in 31 acres.

Where: Prescott, Gotherington, Cheltenham, Gloucestershire.

InsIde: Featuring gothic-style arched doorways, tiled floors, exposed beams and panelling. Accommodation includes welcoming hall, dual-aspect

sitting room with woodburner, conservatory/garden room with views of the garden, dining room, bespoke kitchen with Rayburn, exposed stone work and beams. The principal bedroom has an en suite shower room, and there are three further bedrooms.

OutsIde: Set in a beautiful position with outstanding views, at the top of a country lane. Double open-fronted garage, outbuildings and stables. Stunning southwest-facing landscaped garden with many features, including pond, lawns, flower beds and borders. In total, the plot

extends to about 31 acres, incorporating fields with woodland and pasture fields.

How much: Guide price of £1.75m.

FInd out more: Call Hayman-Joyce on 01608 651188. www.haymanjoyce.co.uk

Manor Farm, Prescott, Gotherington, Cheltenham, Gloucestershire - Credit: Simon Foster Photography Ltd

Manor Farm, Prescott, Gotherington, Cheltenham, Gloucestershire - Credit: Simon Foster Photography Ltd

Manor Farm, Prescott, Gotherington, Cheltenham, Gloucestershire - Credit: Simon Foster Photography Ltd

Manor Farm, Prescott, Gotherington, Cheltenham, Gloucestershire - Credit: Simon Foster Photography Ltd

Manor Farm, Prescott, Gotherington, Cheltenham, Gloucestershire - Credit: Simon Foster Photography Ltd



