Published: 1:00 PM August 26, 2021

This four-bedroomed country seat sits close to the sandy beaches of Perranporth and is on sale for £1.2 million.

Stanley House sits in the wooded outskirts of the coastal village of Bolingey in an oasis of peace, tranquillity and seclusion which is a haven for wildlife. There are approximately two acres of beautiful sylvan gardens and grounds which includes a stream fed lake, woodland, a treehouse cabin, and other timber outbuildings. All just a 10 minute walk from the beach.

Originally a station house for the former railway line, the property was constructed circa 1900 with later extensions with charming rough rendered elevations under a natural slate roof. The property has been modernised with double glazed oil fired centrally heated accommodation which is comfortable and well presented and has been a much loved family home however, also offers great scope for further improvement/extension/redevelopment (subject to gaining the necessary consents), such is the quality of the location and setting.

Reception rooms include a well proportioned kitchen/dining room with oak floors and double doors opening out onto the garden. In the centre of the house is a cosy snug/TV room with turning staircase to first floor. There is a dual aspect sitting room with woodburning stove and a side porch/hobby room. Completing the ground floor is a large cloakroom and downstairs family bathroom. On the first floor there are four bedrooms in total, all double rooms with one currently being used as a study. The principal bedroom has an en-suite shower room and there is also an additional first floor wc.

In the gardens and grounds there are a number of extremely useful timber outbuildings. Firstly, on a raised plateau above the house is a fantastic timber treehouse/cabin, purpose built and insulated with power and light connected with a deck overlooking the garden below; a fantastic kids rumpus room or occasional overflow accommodation in a wonderfully secluded part of the garden.

To the rear of the property is a useful large timber outbuilding providing great storage. On the site of this outbuilding there was planning approval (now lapsed) to build a detached double garage block and domestic home office/games room under Planning Reference: PA15/00939. In the garden there is a further large timber outbuilding (25’6” x 12’). This provides useful storage for garden equipment etc. however, again there was lapsed planning for the construction of a lake house which could provide excellent additional ancillary accommodation to the main house.

The property is approached off a quiet bridleway with secure electronically gated entrance opening into a gravelled driveway with parking for numerous vehicles. With the gate piers closed the property enjoys total privacy with no overlooking neighbours and a beautiful timeless outlook over the unspoilt valley beyond. The property enjoys a bright south and west aspect enjoying direct sunlight into late afternoon/evening.

The gardens and grounds of the property are perhaps its greatest asset. They feature broad level lawned gardens interspersed with profusely stocked flowerbeds and borders including an ornamental pond with rockery and trellis before a further expanse of lawn leads to the beautiful stream fed lake. The lake has electric perimeter fencing and is a haven for a multitude of local fauna and flora.

Beyond the lake a stream forms part of the perimeter of the property with an area of woodland and further tranquil sitting out areas, picnic spots etc. which should excite families with children and green fingered plantsmen alike or indeed those seeking the ‘good life’ whilst still maintaining the convenience of local amenities and beaches being right on your doorstep.

