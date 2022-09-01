Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
See inside this four-bedroom period cottage in Bretherton

Vijay Arogyasami

Published: 6:00 PM September 1, 2022
Moss Cottage, Bretherton

Moss Cottage, Bretherton - Credit: hometruthslancs.co.uk

This stylish home at Bretherton has a mix of traditional and contemporary features

Moss Cottage, Moss Lane, Bretherton

Moss Cottage, Bretherton

Moss Cottage, Bretherton - Credit: hometruthslancs.co.uk

This delightful four-bedroom period cottage has exposed beams throughout and retains many traditional features. There are extensive gardens and a substantial garage and there’s a workshop available too.

Moss Cottage, Bretherton

Moss Cottage, Bretherton - Credit: hometruthslancs.co.uk

The house has four spacious bedrooms, a family bathroom and a master bedroom with en-suite. There are two cosy reception rooms with open fires, a stylish modern kitchen leading into the dining room and a separate boot room.

Moss Cottage, Bretherton

Moss Cottage, Bretherton - Credit: hometruthslancs.co.uk

The garden is mainly laid to lawn bordered by mature cottage garden planting and the side garden has raised beds and a lavender grove, a real haven for butterflies and bees.

Moss Cottage, Bretherton

Moss Cottage, Bretherton - Credit: hometruthslancs.co.uk

Price: Offers in excess of £725,000 

Contact: Home Truths Estate Agents, 01257 451673, hometruthslancs.co.uk 

