See inside this four-bedroom period cottage in Bretherton

This stylish home at Bretherton has a mix of traditional and contemporary features

Moss Cottage, Moss Lane, Bretherton

Moss Cottage, Bretherton - Credit: hometruthslancs.co.uk

This delightful four-bedroom period cottage has exposed beams throughout and retains many traditional features. There are extensive gardens and a substantial garage and there’s a workshop available too.

Moss Cottage, Bretherton - Credit: hometruthslancs.co.uk

The house has four spacious bedrooms, a family bathroom and a master bedroom with en-suite. There are two cosy reception rooms with open fires, a stylish modern kitchen leading into the dining room and a separate boot room.

Moss Cottage, Bretherton - Credit: hometruthslancs.co.uk

The garden is mainly laid to lawn bordered by mature cottage garden planting and the side garden has raised beds and a lavender grove, a real haven for butterflies and bees.

Moss Cottage, Bretherton - Credit: hometruthslancs.co.uk

Price: Offers in excess of £725,000

Contact: Home Truths Estate Agents, 01257 451673, hometruthslancs.co.uk