See inside this four-bedroom period cottage in Bretherton
- Credit: hometruthslancs.co.uk
This stylish home at Bretherton has a mix of traditional and contemporary features
Moss Cottage, Moss Lane, Bretherton
This delightful four-bedroom period cottage has exposed beams throughout and retains many traditional features. There are extensive gardens and a substantial garage and there’s a workshop available too.
The house has four spacious bedrooms, a family bathroom and a master bedroom with en-suite. There are two cosy reception rooms with open fires, a stylish modern kitchen leading into the dining room and a separate boot room.
The garden is mainly laid to lawn bordered by mature cottage garden planting and the side garden has raised beds and a lavender grove, a real haven for butterflies and bees.
Price: Offers in excess of £725,000
Contact: Home Truths Estate Agents, 01257 451673, hometruthslancs.co.uk